I finally confront the pilots who have been geoengineering Tuolumne's skies.
I've been waiting to do this for a long time.
Feb 1
•
MellowKat
959
523
January 2025
Sam Altman is a predator & menace to society. And San Francisco is "F'd."
Just...yuck. All of it.
Jan 22
•
MellowKat
16
12
WANTED: Air District Hearing Board members!
Care about geoengineering & adulticide spraying? YOU can get on your Air Pollution Control District "Hearing Board."
Jan 22
•
MellowKat
29
15
1:28
Do you not SEE? They're TELLING YOU.
Hypnotized...a music video. Nanotech/Brain & DARPA
Jan 17
•
MellowKat
71
22
The joy in my life.
I get by with a little help from my friends.
Jan 12
•
MellowKat
40
19
The CEO's that left thousands without fire insurance within months of the L.A. fires.
Who are the faces behind these companies? One was paid $24 million in 2021....
Jan 9
•
MellowKat
19
5
Why so many zombies?
Subliminal messages & "programming."
Jan 8
•
MellowKat
17
9
0:24
Valley Fever, "spider silk," and poison fog.
Observe, document, speak up.
Jan 8
•
MellowKat
34
8
Facebook = Rothschild
Your refusal to participate is powerful! Close out your Facebook account STAT.
Jan 7
•
MellowKat
29
12
STARVE THE BEAST
We need thousands...MILLIONS to join together in unified resistance.
Jan 5
•
MellowKat
13
6
December 2024
Stumbling once again into the money and players behind the agenda.
From predator grooming nonprofits to The Road to Elimination...
Dec 30, 2024
•
MellowKat
12
17
Oh. I hate him so much.
Buck Fiden.
Dec 25, 2024
•
MellowKat
8
