January 2025

Sam Altman is a predator & menace to society. And San Francisco is "F'd."
Just...yuck. All of it.
  
MellowKat
WANTED: Air District Hearing Board members!
Care about geoengineering & adulticide spraying? YOU can get on your Air Pollution Control District "Hearing Board."
  
MellowKat
Do you not SEE? They're TELLING YOU.
Hypnotized...a music video. Nanotech/Brain & DARPA
  
MellowKat
The joy in my life.
I get by with a little help from my friends.
  
MellowKat
The CEO's that left thousands without fire insurance within months of the L.A. fires.
Who are the faces behind these companies? One was paid $24 million in 2021....
  
MellowKat
Why so many zombies?
Subliminal messages & "programming."
  
MellowKat
Valley Fever, "spider silk," and poison fog.
Observe, document, speak up.
  
MellowKat
Facebook = Rothschild
Your refusal to participate is powerful! Close out your Facebook account STAT.
  
MellowKat
STARVE THE BEAST
We need thousands...MILLIONS to join together in unified resistance.
  
MellowKat
December 2024

