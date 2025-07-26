I attempted to put these screenshots into the comments of my last post, but the pictures didn’t load.



These are the emails in SUPPORT of the experimental release of Oxitec’s Crispr-engineered mosquitoes in California:



You have a doofus from the DoD who is part of the “Deployed War-Fighter Protection Program,” who also believes that the SARS-COV 2 bioweapons were SAFE AND EFFECTIVE. Mark C. Carder….c’mon, man. We need to you PROTECT the people, not screw them over. He clearly hasn’t been informed that the military messed with Lyme disease, either (see his LinkedIn, here). Sigh.

This comment was NOT in favor, but CDPR counted it as an email of “Support” for the experimental release. Silly them.

Then you have Phil Goodman, from Florida’s FKMCD who is complicit in the experimental releases in Florida…weighing in with his vote of support for the experimental release in California. GO AWAY, PHIL GOODMAN.

Here’s his face and contact if you wish to give him a piece of your mind:

Update! I just found THIS gem after searching Phil Goodman a bit more. Please check it out.





Then you have Oxitec’s minion, Kevin Gorman, writing on behalf of Oxitec to promote their experimental release. Grey Frandsen is the CEO of Oxitec. GO AWAY, KEN and GREY.

Here’s sloppy Grey Frandsen’s mushy love letter.

Then this turd from Fresno’s Mosquito Abatement District:

Now you have a group of turds who urge the releases: John Champagne, Chris King, Gerard Koenig, and Terry Lehenbauer. All veterinarians. All big into bioweapon injections.

Here’s another army brat from Texas State University weighing in on the mosquito release in California. May I ask why so many military individuals are eager to release these CrispR engineered vectors of disease, funded by Gates and the Wellcome Trust? Hmm. Jose A. Betancourt. He is NOT the picture of health…

Thanks for your comment, Dan. Daniel Markowski works for the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA). THe AMCA is SPONSORED by GLOBAL CHEMICAL CORPORATIONS. Every single mosquito vector control district is COMPROMISED because they are SPONSORED by BIG CHEMICALS. They, in turn, PAY for the nerve agents/chemicals of their sponsors to spray on the population.

He also supports TOXIC THERMACELL. I did a post on that, here. “"According to Metsähallitus (Finnish Forest Administration), the active ingredients in vaporizable insecticides for mosquito control are highly toxic to aquatic life and dangerous for pollinating insects, for example. Furthermore, products that spread insecticide into the air should not be used in conservation areas close to small bodies of water, flowering plants or the nests of pollinating insects. When such products are being used, every effort should be made to prevent hikers from being exposed to the toxins. The active ingredient in the popular Thermacell devices is d-allethrin, which the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) says is highly toxic to aquatic life and dangerous if swallowed or inhaled. The effects of these substances on biodiversity and biota are unknown." https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-9-2021-003270_EN.html”

Erin Cadwalader is oblivious about the aftermath of the previous Oxitec releases in Brazil and India. She doesn’t realize that disease only SKYROCKETED by 600% two years after the releases. Dummy.

Another compromised turd with a MVCD. Kenneth Klemme.

Here is Kern’s MVCD who was also IN FAVOR of the release.



More emails of support from AMCA. Gross.

Crystal Grippin is one of Mustapha Debboun’s chums at the Delta MVCD. PS, I just learned that he left his job at Delta Mosquito Vector Control District (they’re hiring a new GM).

We didn’t ask you, FLORIDA SELLOUTS. Lee Mosquito Control District.

Here’s Mustapha’s letter:

And his chummy email with Julie Henderson.

Megan MacNee and the Mosquito Vector Control Association of California need to go away, too. MacNee is clearly working with Amgroup.us… an ADVOCACY management group. LAME.

The Mosquito Vector Control Association sent in a ton of emails of support. These agencies are all CAPTURED. Again, all sponsored via the AMCA (American mosquito control association NGO) by MEGA CHEMICAL CORPORATIONS.



Did y’all know that SHANNON GROVE and JIM PATTERSON were in favor of these experimental releases? Let them know how you feel about Oxitec!

Christopher Barker is all in favor. Go figure. Veterinarians are equally as compromised as the mainstream medical herd.

Benton County MCD, Angela Beehler needs a call.

More MVCD sellouts. By the way, Thai Thao is all about dousing you with nerve agents, too.

Hey! Rentokill is another chemical player! Check them out, here. They poison you, too!

Libby Carver of Duke University Health System doesn’t care about your health.

Neither does Sarah T. Gallo of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. They all have profits to make from their CrispR edited everything.

The rest of the supportive comments were mostly comprised of blissfully ignorant individuals who hate mosquitoes and believe in the promises of government/big Chemical corporations, and biotech companies funded by Bill Gates and the Wellcome Trust. Perhaps they are unaware that ALPHABET (under their Verily Life Sciences, formally Google Life Sciences) released MILLIONS of mosquitoes back in 2017 and 2018?

Read these PDFs, please.





Yeah, it’s called CREATE THE PROBLEM. Offer the SOLUTION. That’s the formula.

Stop falling for it.



Now, hold these people accountable. Inform them.



Love, Kat