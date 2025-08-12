MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

WVMama
1d

It used to be difficult or impossible to get the vaccine insert information, here is a link to the pink book excipient list,

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states

Anita
1d

Why isn't there a Nuremberg III (after II for Covid) for pervasive wholesale crimes again humanity, humankind and the emerging generations - THIS is beyond belief - the amount of damage these vaccines have inflicted is incalculable, and the consequences of their actions begins NOW - EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THESE VACCINE MANUFACTURES need to have life time jail sentences - no parole.

