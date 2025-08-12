Do me a favor, and share this with everyone you know.



Today, I’d like to share a document I reviewed back in 2020. It is a summary of the excipients included in vaccines given to infants-adults in the U.S. Full PDF is below.



Reading it still makes my blood boil, as I recall my blind trust for the Harmaceutical institutions, the hospitals, and my own family pediatrician(s).



I, like many, didn’t even think to stop and question what the pediatricians pushed on my chid. We’ve been systematically brainwashed by the Rockefeller-system.

I stupidly subjected my child to “well-visit” after “well-visit,” handing him over to the nurses to be poked like a pin-cushion for most of his life.



I don’t know if I will ever forgive myself for my blind trust.



Because of the anger and sadness I feel for my ignorance, I can only continue to speak up, share information, and sound the alarm on the harms caused by these toxic “interventions.”



So let’s get started. What is an “excipient?” It is a solution that can be used as a preservative, adjuvant, or stabilizer in each bioweapon vaccine.

A vaccine may also contain cell culture materials, inactivating ingredients, & antibiotics.

So let’s start by focusing on the vaccines recommended for children and routinely given (starting in infancy).

Currently, the CDC pushes the following vaccines and doses on children from birth to age 18. For the 2025 FULL schedule PDF, click THIS LINK.

My son was given a Hep B jab on his second day of life. The hospital didn’t even ASK me if I wanted it. What is in the Hep B shot?

My son had the Recombivax brand. His baby body was injected with formaldehyde, potassium aluminum sulfate, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, and yeast protein. The package insert states that he was injected with 250 mcg of Aluminum. A known-neurotoxin.

One month later, he received his second dose of Hep B. And then a third dose one year later. This time, it was the Energix brand, with 250 mcg of Aluminum.

This shot contained: aluminum hydroxide, yeast protein, sodium chloride, disodium phosphate dihydrate, and sodium dihydrogen phosphate dihydrate. Here is the full package insert:

Package Insert Engerix B 280KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

At three months old, he received his PVC 13, RotaVirus, and DTap-HIB-IPV jabs.

Let’s take a look at each one:

Prevnar (PVC-13): CRM197 carrier protein, polysorbate 80, succinate buffer, aluminum phosphate

Package Insert Prevnar 13 807KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Then he had his first of many of the worst offending jabs I could imagine: The Pentacel (DTaP-Hib-IPV) combo-shot: aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, sucrose, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, bovine serum albumin (derived from COWS), 2-phenoxyethanol, neomycin, polymyxin B sulfate. This jab contained 1,500 mcg of aluminum phosphate and 330 mcg of ELEMENTAL ALUMINUM. See package insert, here.

And here is the full package insert:

Package Insert Pentacel (inactivated Poliovirus Component Grown In Mrc 5 Cells) 387KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Children receive FIVE DOSES of this DTaP garbage before age SEVEN. Again, the pharma-funded, criminal CDC schedule is here.

My son, at three months, got his first RotaVirus (RotaTeq) intervention (courtesy of Merck & criminal, Paul Offit). See this fantastic breakdown by Sharyl Attkisson, here.

Paul Offit needs to be cut-off and jailed for his egregious conflicts of interest.

RotaVirus was found to be CONTAMINATED with pig DNA. Rotarix and RotaTeq.

Note: it says that the porcine circovirus (pig DNA) is “NOT KNOWN” to cause disease in humans. Here’s why: They haven’t STUDIED IT.

Repeat the 3 month schedule for my son with the same poison jabs at FIVE MONTHS OLD. PCV13, Rotavirus, and DTaP-HIB-IPV.



The hit him with a third PCV-13 one month later (6 months old).

And two weeks after that, with another Rotavirus (his third dose), DTaP-HIB-IPV.



At nine months, he received his first Flu jab and a third Hep B shot.



Here are the “excipients” in the flu shots.

(Canine/MDCK DNA)= Dog DNA. Bacterial cell proteins. Egg proteins, and many other poisons.

During these months, he had tummy troubles. To the point that he needed an x-ray to see what what upsetting him. He also developed raging eczema of which they advised me to slather steroid cream all over his baby body.



After one year of life, he came in for his FOURTH PCV-13 jab (125 mcg of aluminum) and his FIRST Hepatitis A shot. Do you know what MRC-5 is? You may wish you’d never been told.

Note the “DNA” listed in the Vaqta jab, too. What kind of DNA? No specification? Good lord, help us all.

Package Insert Vaqta 277KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

At 15 months, my son was given his first MMR (Merck) jab, and yet another DTaP-HIB-IPV shot. So here, you have human DNA, monosodium L-glutamate, bovine calf serum, and WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts (among other horrific toxins). Nice. Were YOU informed? WI-38 cell line is the first human diploid cell line to be used in human vaccine preparation. WI-38 cells were isolated from the lung tissue of a 3-month-old, female, embryo. WI-38 is used in viruscide testing. Source.

At 18 months, my son had his SECOND Hep A shot, his first chickenpox jab, and another flu shot.



PLEASE check out Dr. Suzanne Humphries for her insanely wonderful breakdown of how these interventions create an entirely new host of health problems, here. Also, get her book “Dissolving Illusions” STAT. Polio is not what you think it is. “DDT is good for meeee!”

Here is the Chickenpox jab. More HUMAN DNA and bovine (cow) proteins and MSG. Injected to bypass all of your NATURAL BODY BARRIERS.

Package Insert Varivax (frozen) 0 434KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is the full excipients-per-vaccine list, here. I screenshot and save PDF’s in the event that this info becomes a challenge to “find online” in the future.

Read it. Research every excipient you don’t understand. GET INFORMED.



There is no such thing as a “safe” vaccine. Share this with your loved ones. Tell them it’s on them to do their own research.



Tell them to ask for the PACKAGE insert of every vaccine they wish to get or give to a loved one. It’s also searchable online if you type in the manufacturer’s name of each vaccine and “package insert” to find the FDA prescribing information for each jab.



Also check out Vaccine Truth for more info.



Love, Kat