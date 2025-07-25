Don’t want the DARPA/Harmaceutical bioweapons, anymore? Doesn’t matter. You’ll have to mind your food, your air, the mosquitoes, and eventually your dental floss.

The military, slippery serpents like Bill Gates, and the Harmaceutical industry are running unchecked and out of control with CrispR technology (gene editing) and their delivery mechanisms. Let us recap some of the ways they intend to get their garbage into us:



1. Aerial Assault and the engineering of plants and seeds.

They’re spraying our food with RNA “vaccines:” ”designed for application as foliar sprays or seed treatments – aim to fit seamlessly into current agricultural practices.”

Engineering Insects as Vectors:

DARPA has engineered insects to deliver modified “viruses” to target plants via a mobile insect vector:

Link:

“In late 2016, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the US Department of Defense responsible for the support of interventive technologies for national security, published a funding call for applications to a new project named Insect Allies. Recently, DARPA had identified crop health and yield as a matter of national security. With this funding opportunity, DARPA was looking for applicants to develop a system that could “enable expression of crop traits within a single growing season at scale by delivering a modified virus to target plants by a mobile insect vector” (DARPA, 2016). According to Reeves et al. (2018), the Insect Allies Project, also known as Horizontal Environmental Genetic Alteration Agents (HEGAA), aims to develop genetically modified (GM) insects as vectors for GM plant viruses to infect crop plants.”

Another Example of Engineering Insects to be “little vaccinators:”



Bill Gates and the Wellcome Trust fund OXITEC, who releases CrispR-engineered mosquitoes and other insects. I’ve described how these interventions only led to an increase in disease and petulant pests (see links below).



More links on my previous efforts here, and here. Yes, they are engineering mosquitoes to be little vaccinators,

I fought the pilot release of genetically engineered mosquitoes in California. I’ve given examples of how I believe you can STOP IT.



4. They douse us with nerve agents under the guise of protecting us from insects.



and my CTA (Call to action). Click image to read:

Take a stand against adulticides. MellowKat · October 13, 2024 Mosquito Vector Control Districts (MVCD)across California (and nationwide) are spraying toxic adulticides over neighborhoods & ecological reserves under the guise of protecting public health. The threat? Disease-spreading mosquitoes. Read full story



5. They’re aerosolizing “vaccines.”

Don’t forget that Bill Gates’s right-hand man and senior scientist/advisor, Ken Caldeira, talked about “putting pathogens in clouds.”



These are not benevolent forces we’re dealing with, people. Especially when Bill Gates openly admits that he wants to “dim the sun,” and is helping NGOs and Universities conduct experiments. Note: they’ve been doing experiments for ages, they just haven’t told us, yet. Please watch The Dimming and Uncoventional Grey.



Engineering foods, like milk, bananas, and lettuce to deliver vaccines.

They aerially drop “vaccines” for wildlife or put this crap in their food:

This is the formula:

Create the problem (disease/climate change),

Hype up the fear (the industry-captured media fear-mongers for a reaction),

Roll out your solution (bioweapons or geoengineering disguised as safe & effective interventions).



I’m not interested in having a single additional DARPA/PHARMA bioweapon enter my body for the rest of my life.



I’m finding that it’s going to become increasingly difficult to avoid.



I want to ask all of you: When will enough be enough?



You can help me identify and expose the names and faces of the worst offenders.



Remember that we outnumber them. Own your power. Find your voice. Focus on the assaults happening in your neighborhoods, your communities and take one step at a time.



More unsolicited advice:

Talk to strangers.

Share information.

Engage with your local representatives.

Run for local office to have a say.

Write Opinion pieces in the local paper.

Track down those pilots or other players and speak to them.

Contact your local farmers and tell them you want nothing to do with these interventions.

Boycott. Stop supporting ass-wipes like Bezos (Amazon). Take ownership over how you use your money and the pockets you’re lining.

Grow your own food.

Raise your own animals.



Pull out of this toxic system in the ways that you can.



Love, Kat



PS, on a positive note? I’m happy to share that my un-jabbed and un-registered chickens are thriving! :)























