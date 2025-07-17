Jim Lee defending Doricko and downplaying weather modification.

Flood in Texas: https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/cgq7z93753ko

Here is Ariana’s take on the TX floods. “The storm didn’t move. It stayed parked over the same area for 22 hours.”

My post on MSDS sheets for the cloud seeding over my head:

Jim’s harassment of me online began right after my pilot encounter went viral. As many of you recall, I was very calm. I advocate for people to address their concerns boldly and in-person. I advocate for people to take action and to speak their truth.

I sent him this message right away:

Jimmy didn’t like my call-out. He threatened me to take down the post or else…

Then he told me to fuck around and find out after I asked him if he would sic his thugs on me.

I believe that Jim Lee is trolling on X under “@MizdInformation” and sharing the doxxer’s hit-piece on me. He shared it all over his ClimateViewer chat, and even Reinette hinted that I had been playing with fire. Hmm. Was that a threat?



Note: Jim Lee has called me “Mellow Scat” in a Save Our Skies zoom with Reinette and viewers, and on his Climate Viewer channel in the past. Jim, your trolling under fake X accounts is pretty obvious.



MizdInformation/ Jim Lee like to go after Dane Wiggington, Herndon, and anyone who questions what’s happening in our sky.



Here he mentions his new buddy, poor little dorko, again:

He downplays NEXRAD, and has been eager to put down anyone bringing NEXRAD into the spotlight. NEXRAD, again, is managed by the USAF, NWS, and FAA.

He’s stalking Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer from Veterans On Patrol, for calling out the NEXRAD used against us:

He calls Dane “an electrician.”

He loves to diss on Dane:

Here he says that Maui fires were caused by high winds and overgrown vegetation on power lines. *Cringe*

Here he is calling everyone “chemtards,”

Here he downplays the unusual clumps of fibrous material as "spider silk.” See my old post on Spider Silk here:

He calls Herndon a BS conspiracy theorist:



Please read this PDF from OGA on Geoengineering Disinformation to learn more about disinformation agents like Lee’s efforts to smear and discredit others in the anti-GE movement.

Oga Ge Disinfo 624KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Some screenshots from the above PDF here:

More BS from @MizdInformation (I believe it to be Agent Lee):



More of his stalking and shit-talking to those who question the lines in the sky:

Jim loves to say, “Attack ideas not people.” What a gas.

“The Covid kids came for my chemtrails,” Jim loves to say.

Whoops, Jimmy slipped up here and admitted his involvement with Reinette’s Save Our Skies efforts to blame the dimming on commercial flights:

Promoting himself and his climateviewer thread, shamelessly.

Yeah, Annie. Check out MY WORK. “Dane Wiggington is full of crap.”

Jim loves slang “be like,” etc.



I’ve lost respect for hosts who peddle Jim Lee’s excuses and perpetuate his gaslighting and harassment. He’s a turd. A phony. A deception agent, as far as I’m concerned.



Gross. Jaxen, bring on Wiggington. Bring on Kristin Meghan. Stop pandering to people who tell us that WE are to blame for “the dimming,” that cloud seeding is benign, or that we need to all “fly less to see the stars by 2050.”





Love, Kat