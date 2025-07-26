How to stop genetically modified mosquitoes in your area..

I made this call to GM (Moustafa Debboun) of Delta Mosquito Vector Control District back in 2022. This was one step of many that I took to stop the pilot-release of Oxitec’s genetically modified (CrispR engineered) mosquitoes.



It is IMPERATIVE that YOU put pressure on the local minions taking the blood money to further the globalist/chemical corp/biotechnology company/military agenda to cause harm and peddle more poisonous “solutions.” Note: check the comments to see who sent in their letters of APPROVAL for this experimental release.



This was the email I had sent to Debboun and staff (sent on April 13th, 2022).



”Dr. Mr. Debboun, Ms. Johnson, and Ms. Grippin,

I have been taking notes on the proposed release of 2nd Generation “Friendly” Aedes in Tulare County and I’m deeply concerned about what appears to be a rapidly advancing project to experiment with nature throughout California.

Oxitec released GE Mosquitoes in Brazil AND India in 2017. The goal was to reduce the Aedes mosquito population. It was initially successful, but then the mosquito population REBOUNDED and the mosquitoes came back stronger and harder to kill.

By 2019, the rate of Dengue infections increased by 600% in both India AND Brazil. Does this not concern any of you at Delta MVCD?

Oxitec’s 2017 release of “First generation Friendly Aedes” in India: https://www.ieyenews.com/oxitec-and-gbit-announce-launch-of-friendly-aedes-project-in-india/).

And what was the news from 2019? A 600% increase in Dengue and CHikungunya. DO YOU SEE A PATTERN?! "Health officials in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state in western India are reporting large increases in mosquito-borne diseases, in particular dengue fever and chikungunya. From the beginning of the year through December 4, city officials reported 2,999 total dengue fever cases, an increase of nearly 600% from last years total of 432.

In addition to dengue, chikungunya cases are up 77% from 2020 to 2021 with 923 and 1,630 cases, respectively.

Malaria cases are also up this year, including falciparum malaria.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. Approximately, half of the world’s population is at risk and it affects infants, young children and adults. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.”-Source: https://outbreaknewstoday.com/india-dengue-chikungunya-cases-up-dramatically-in-ahmedabad-78437/

In Brazil, the risk with with reducing ONE mosquito population means that another mosquito (like the Tiger mosquito) would fill the vacuum and ultimately continue to spread of disease. Could this be what happened, here? https://www.dw.com/en/brazils-fight-against-dengue-a-race-against-time/a-50530195

Oxitec is said to be collaborating with YOUR district: The Delta Mosquito Vector Control District in Visalia (Tulare County) to prepare to release 30k mosquitoes per week, once approved by the CA Dept of Pesticide Regulation.

The board of trustees for MVCD volunteered to be on this board, and they all voted unanimously to approve this experiment in Tulare County. Who are they? Do they have conflicts of interest? Many of them strike me as unassuming individuals with NO business making such life-altering decisions like this one. I would like to contact them individually. Please share their emails when you have a moment.

WHY is Oxitec is paying for these research experiments? I can speculate: Perhaps they understand that this release is likely to strengthen the Aedes population (as it did in Brazil and India). This would ensure a boom in vaccine-demand for the potential future mosquito-borne infections that may arise from this experiment.

Another concern: Oxitec was purchased by Precigen, Inc (formerly Intrexon) for 160,000,000 in 2015. It was then picked up by Third Security, a global biotech/pharma manager. This is starting to make sense: Create the “problem” and provide the pharmaceutical solution to the tune of billions of dollars in vaccines (liability-free, might I add).

"In 2015, Intrexon purchased Oxitec, a maker of genetically sterile insects, for $160 million.[5] In April 2019, Intrexon formed a subsidiary called Precigen, with a focus on human gene therapy. Precigen went on to win orphan drug status from the FDA for a CAR-T based therapy (investigational drug name PRGN-3006) to treat acute myeloid leukemia.[6][7] In early 2020, Intrexon adopted the name of its subsidiary, Precigen, and narrowed its focus to human gene editing.[8][9] With the change in name the CEO of subsidiary Precigen, Helen Sabzevari, took over leadership of the company from Randal J. Kirk.[7]”

If the GE Mosquitoes do indeed become more robust and harder to kill, we may have a problem on our hands. Interestingly, Moderna is preparing to offer up an mRNA vaccine to fight some of these mosquito-borne diseases.

https://www.modernatx.com/partnerships/strategic-collaborators?

Moderna received 125 million from BARDA to develop an mRNA Zika vaccine. Moderna also received funding (25 MILLION) from DARPA to fight Chikungunya with another mRNA vaccine. Shady. Considering Precigen, Inc is a biotech company set to create therapeutics for profit. "Precigen is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases." https://precigen.com/about/

Other issues with the proposed release of these second generation “Friendly” Aedes GE mosquitoes (Known as OX5034):

Please read this document in its entirety, as this directly impacts Californians and our ecosystem: http://www.genewatch.org/uploads/f03c6d66a9b354535738483c1c3d49e4/GeneWatch_EPA_Oxitec_consul19_fin.pdf

From the link above:

"Oxitec states that this GE mosquito has now been superseded by a new GE mosquito, OX5034, and thus the previous applications to release OX513A have been withdrawn. Very limited information regarding the newer OX5034 strain has been provided by the applicant in a published letter to the EPA.5 The main substantive difference, compared to the earlier OX513A strain, is that the genetically engineered killing mechanism in OX5034 is intended to kill the female GE mosquitoes only, with GE males surviving for multiple generations. Although there are some important differences between the OX513A strain and the 2nd generation OX5034 strain, many of the issues raised regarding the 1st generation releases remain of concern and have not been addressed. In addition, because the OX5034 strain is female-killing only, GE males are expected to survive for multiple generations and this will considerably increase the spread of genes from the introduced strain into the wild population. In an online presentation, Oxitec presents this as a benefit because it argues that the released laboratory-derived strain will spread insecticide susceptibility genes into the wild mosquito population6: however, there is no guarantee that only beneficial and no harmful traits will be spread in this way.”

And,

"GeneWatch UK has repeatedly warned (including in its previous regulatory submissions cited above) that this partial survival rate, even if low (a reported 3 to 4% in laboratory conditions), would lead to the establishment of hybrid mosquitoes in the environment, which might possess altered properties, including the potential for enhanced disease transmission or resistance to insecticides. A recent paper, reporting monitoring of wild mosquito populations following some of Oxitec’s experiments in Brazil, has confirmed that such hybrid mosquitoes have indeed spread into the area surrounding the release sites.7

An important lesson from this research is that the EPA cannot adequately protect human and animal health and the environment by focusing the assessment of risks solely on the active ingredient tTAV– OX5034 (which provides the genetically engineered killing mechanism for the mosquitoes). This is because other introduced traits, which are present due to the use of a non-native strain of mosquito (such as altered disease transmission properties), may also pose serious risks to human and animal health and the environment. As noted above, Oxitec’s male OX5034 GE mosquitoes are ‘female- killing’ only: they are intended to mate with wild females and produce female offspring which die as larvae, whilst GE male mosquitoes from each generation continue to survive and reproduce. Thus, due to the survival of GE males for multiple generations, the OX5034 strain is expected to increase, rather than reduce, the spread of genes from the released GE non-native strain into the wild Aedes aegypti mosquito population…"

From a Yale study:

"Genetic sampling from the target population six, 12, and 27–30 months after releases commenced provides clear evidence that portions of the transgenic strain genome have been incorporated into the target population. Evidently, rare viable hybrid offspring between the release strain and the Jacobina population are sufficiently robust to be able to reproduce in nature. The release strain was developed using a strain originally from Cuba, then outcrossed to a Mexican population. Thus, Jacobina Ae. aegypti are now a mix of three populations. It is unclear how this may affect disease transmission or affect other efforts to control these dangerous vectors. These results highlight the importance of having in place a genetic monitoring program during such releases to detect un-anticipated outcomes.” -https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-49660-6

Questions for CDPR we should be asking:

1. Where is the peer-reviewed science/data that can demonstrate the efficacy of the intended experiment?

2. Why is Oxitec funding this entire project? Do they see some projected returns on their investment?

3. Aedes mosquitoes travel. They do not know county lines and state borders. This is an irreversible experiment.

What steps will CDPR take to ensure that this will not adversely impact the non-target species that depend on these mosquitoes? What steps will CDPR take to ensure the safety of the human population should these mosquitoes transfer their genes to the wild population and become robust and hard-to-kill?

My question to you, Mr. Debboun…is how will you sleep at night should this research experiment harm the environment, non-target species, or public health? This is sure to backfire, and we need independent scientists (NOT OXITEC, who is poised to expand their business) to review the data and make a decision that is BEST FOR PUBLIC HEALTH. I do not believe Delta MVCD is equipped to handle the wrath of the public once word gets out that you and your Board of Trustees are responsible for this collaboration.

Sincerely,

Kathryn”



Resources:

2017 GE release in India: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxitec-and-gbit-announce-launch-of-friendly-aedes-project-in-india-611503055.html

2017 GE Release in Brazil: https://www.oxitec.com/en/news/oxitec-launching-friendly-aedes-project-in-juiz-de-fora-brazil

Transgenic Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes Transfer Genes into a Natural Population

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-49660-6

https://www.science.org/content/article/study-dna-spread-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-prompts-backlash

https://www.oxitec.com/en/news/oxitec-announces-2022-us-pilot-plans-for-mosquito-technology



https://www.darpa.mil/about-us/timeline/chikv-challenge



https://www.modernatx.com/partnerships/strategic-collaborators?



https://precigen.com/



https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2019/Moderna-Receives-FDA-Fast-Track-Designation-for-Zika-Vaccine-mRNA-1893-08-19-2019/default.aspx



https://www.genengnews.com/topics/omics/moderna-wins-up-to-125m-from-barda-toward-zika-mrna-vaccine/



https://www.statnews.com/2019/05/01/fda-dengue-vaccine-restrictions/



He blew me off with his response (telling me to contact Oxitec), so I gave him a call.

I don’t like being stonewalled or passed off to another dysfunctional agency.



Here are my actions and videos by date & time:



October 2nd, 2021: My very first look at Oxitec & genetically engineered mosquitoes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E2n0zfSDAF40/

March 14th, 2022: Oxitec poised to release in CA. I look into Brazil, here. My alert for the public: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AOCLpTVBLx9a/

April 12th, 2022: DARPA/BARDA/MODERNA: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nwHShuAzcWFn/

April 18th, 2022: My call to Mustafa Debboun (Delta Mosquito Vector Control District Manager, hired in 2020): https://www.bitchute.com/video/VId9ziP1eCPG/

September 16th, 2022: Update on CDPR (California Dept of Pesticide Regulation). 5,460 emails of opposition. Roughly 24 emails in favor of the release of these experimental, genetically-engineered mosquitoes. https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjJZFSe2q8m0/

October 14th, 2022: The Highwire FINALLY covers this topic (I had notified them back in April 2022 to ask them to cover this story): https://www.bitchute.com/video/be7aimz9YPAY/

My follow-up call to general Manager (Mustafa Debboun) with Delta (DMVCD): https://www.bitchute.com/video/cfo4ONP0usS5/

Gates did this study with the U.S. military back in 2012: Immunization Via Mosquito Bite With Radiation-attenuated Sporozoites (IMRAS) https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01994525



Official statement of Oxitec withdrawing their research application: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ol2AbDDChOk8

Gates has continued to fund Oxitec. He gave millions in 2018, and continues to shovel more money their way (from a press release:

The Gates Foundation committed 18 million more): https://www.oxitec.com/en/news/oxitecs-malaria-program-receives-new-investment-to-expand-to-pilot-phases-in-two-malaria-affected-regions

Wellcome Trust: Wellcome Trust also funds Oxitec. https://www.pharmiweb.com/press-release/2021-04-22/oxitec-receives-us-68-million-from-wellcome-trust-to-advance-scale-up-of-friendly-aedes-aegypti-technology”



Here are the Substack articles I wrote about the experience (complete with screenshots of correspondence):



and





Here is an example of how Florida can tackle the mosquito releases in their state:



Here is another example I gave for Hawaii (they’ve been getting assaulted with mosquito drops for ages).





My friends, we don’t have TIME to wait for a lawsuit. YOU CAN STOP THE ASSAULTS NOW, if you own your own voice and power. OWN IT.



Stand up. Confront. Track & document and record the drops. Put them ON THE SPOT. Call them out. Expose them all.



I showed you who the players are, you know what to do.



Keep your eyes peeled and your ears to the ground for phrases like “sustainable pest management.” WHat they REALLY mean is “releasing Oxitec mosquitoes.”



Spraying you with nerve agents adulticides and dropping wolbachia-infected mosquitoes or CrispR-engineered ones is NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY.

They want to create the problem by spreading more disease so they can push their mRNA bioweapons on you for a massive profit.



Enough, already.



Love, Kat



PS: Thanks to a tip from a subscriber. Here is an email I received about Debboun during his time as GM for Harris County’s MVCD:



”Hello Catherine,

I might have missed your interview at The Highwire in January 2025. In case you are still investigating the matter, below is an exchange of emails from 2017 after Harris Co./Houston and US Air Force sprayed for mosquitoes Dibrom/naled.

Note the number of people Debboun M. added to his response, in particular Peter Hotez who later would play a critical part in the promotion of the covid jab.

ICAN’s INVESTIGATION INTO GEOENGINEERING, MILITARY SPRAYING & SELF-SPREADING VACCINES - The HighWire (https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/icans-investigation-into-geoengineering-military-spraying-self-spreading-vaccines/)

ICAN’s INVESTIGATION INTO GEOENGINEERIN...

(https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/icans-investigation-into-geoengineering-military-spraying-self-spreading-vaccines/)

Here are a couple articles to add context to the email

Harris County plans 600,000-acre aerial mosquito spray for Thursday, Sept. 14 (https://communityimpact.com/houston/news/2017/09/13/harris-county-plans-aerial-mosquito-spray-thursday-sept-14/)

Harris County plans 600,000-acre aerial...

(https://communityimpact.com/houston/news/2017/09/13/harris-county-plans-aerial-mosquito-spray-thursday-sept-14/)

Harris County Public Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the U.S. Air Force Reserve will begin an aerial spray for mosquitos Thursday evening throughout Harris County, according to a statement from HCPH. The agencies are working to limit the growth of mosquito populations after flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The spray operation, which covers 600,000 acres in Harris County, could take more than one day, according to the statement.

Health Official Says Anti-Mosquito Aerial Spraying Was Successful In Harris County | Houston Public Media (https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/2017/09/29/239827/health-official-says-anti-mosquito-aerial-spraying-was-successful-in-harris-county/)

Health Official Says Anti-Mosquito Aeri...

(https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/2017/09/29/239827/health-official-says-anti-mosquito-aerial-spraying-was-successful-in-harris-county/)Dr. Mustapha Debboun, who is in charge of the Mosquito Control division at Harris County's Department of Public Health, notes the spraying was at least 80 percent effective.

That assessment is based on what experts call landing counts, meaning how many mosquitoes land on a person before and after the insecticide is sprayed.

Debboun gives the example of what they found at Telge Park, in the Cypress area.

"Before, my technicians were getting 120 mosquitoes per minute, the next day, after the spray, they were getting one mosquito per minute," Debboun told Houston Public Media.

Note that in the last 10 to 15 years they have managed to destroy the global system of atmospheric currents. In the past, atmospheric streams did not cross the Equator, the northern and southern hemispheres had independent systems. Today atmospheric streams go from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

By the way, I don't by the sudden weather change/heating if weather engineering is stopped. I do theorize that people's body temperatures are going up as well as our perception of temperature increase/decrease. One reason might be the increase of body inflammation and overall failing health of the US population. The other reason might be nano particles that cause temperatures to increase during the summer and decrease in the winter.

I am currently in Bolivia, South America. I don't see planes spraying the atmosphere but chemical clouds are all over. In the past weeks they have experienced the most rain in 40 years just in time to affect harvesting of (GMO) soya and rice. The floods have drowned 200k head of cattle.

Also the Bolivian government continues promoting the HPV/gardasil and Covid "vaccines." In a country with 11 million people the introduction of 300k to 400k HPV vaccines with 99% success rate of injection is likely destroyed an entire generation of children. Interesting side note - the Bolivian government is the only one allowed to provide for vaccines. The government sends out teams of injectors :)

Regards, GC”





