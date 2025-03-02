How Hawaiians can stop the Verily's (Alphabet) wolbachia-mosquito releases.

I’m watching the same pattern unfold before me.

Back in 2017/2018, Verily Life Sciences (a branch of Alphabet/Google) released MILLIONS of wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in California, Florida, and Texas.

Their stated goal was to reduce the disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Here are some docs from my old public records act request on Verily:

Do you see? THIS IS ALL EXPERIMENTAL. We are relying on ALPHABET to report any adverse effects from their own experiments?!

THEY LIE. Mosquitoes became even more of a nuisance around this time, leading to the state of California pushing for yet another experimental solution: CrispR engineered mosquito releases, courtesy of UK Biotech company, Oxitec.

See my previous posts on this problematic company (funded by Bill Gates and the Wellcome Trust here, and here). See my video on how to identify the aircraft doing the insect drops, here.

Back to Hawaii.

Here, we see a Windward Aviation, Inc. helicopter getting loaded up with 250,000 mosquitoes for release, as reported by NPR.

Which local aviation company is dropping these wolbachia mosquitoes? Windward Aviation, Inc.

That’s not all. Some of the NGOs involved have people on the ground that you can identify and expose. It’s time to notify these individuals who have been misled into believing that what they are doing is harmless and helpful. If you know them, it’s time to have a conversation.

These individuals need to understand something: this project is driven by GLOBAL PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS with shady ties. The American Bird Conservancy is the organization behind the Birds Not Mosquitoes group in Hawaii. Here is more on ABCBirds.org. When you read their tax form, you see how much money they have, and the players they “wire money” to.

Verily (Alphabet’s Precision Health Branch) is also tied to the World Mosquito Program, also heavily funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other unsavory players (including the FNIH, which is backed by military, pharma, banking, tech evils).

For fun, here are some more partners and supporters of the World Mosquito Program. Do you REALLY think they care about the health of this planet, after looking at their track record? How are we doing, folks? Ha! USAID is involved. Of course! :D



The Nature Conservancy has a history of scandals. They’re not your friend, folks.



Hawaii: this is YOUR TIME to take action. Even ONE person can make a difference. Get involved by applying pressure to local players and partners who are pushing these mosquito-releases on humanity and nature. Time is running out. The problems get WORSE when big tech/corporations/NGOs get involved. Here is another contact number and address. APPLY PRESSURE. You must convince them to STOP.







