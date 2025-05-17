Mellow Kat 2024 interview with Audra's Eye of the Storm.

Audra and I talk about my run for Supervisor in my county (I lost, big-time). :)

We discuss adulticide-spraying, genetically modified mosquitoes, what’s wrong with waiting on a savior, and so much more.

Link to my adulticide post, here. Link to rabies drops, here.

Heck, just go through my Substack posts and see which topic floats your boat.



Audra is a powerhouse in her own right. Check out her podcast “Eye of the Storm” on Rumble and X.

