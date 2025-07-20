Aerial application of RNA "Vaccines" for Big Ag: Flagship Pioneering = big pHARMa.

We are being assaulted on so many levels, it’s hard to keep up. Let’s start naming names, please?

AgFunder News reports: https://agfundernews.com/flagship-pioneerings-new-rna-based-crop-protection-company-could-provide-a-huge-way-to-deal-with-climate-change (for some reason, I can no longer select text and create hyperlinks).

Who is Flagship Pioneering? https://www.flagshippioneering.com/about

Founded by Noubar Afeyan, who is also the CO-FOUNDER of MODERNA.



Here are Flagship Pioneering’s big-pharma partnerships: https://www.flagshippioneering.com/pioneering-partnerships



Here are their companies (I’ve covered some of them in the past on Bitchute):



https://www.flagshippioneering.com/companies

Help me log the names, players, and faces of those behind this technology. THEY will be held accountable for the harms caused by the rollout of these CrispR/RNA/Bio-weapon interventions.



Talk to your farmers. Call up the producers of your favorite foods and start the conversation. Tell them you DO NOT WANT THEIR CROPS to be manipulated by this tech.



Support your small, local farms ASAP. Be mindful of living next to big Ag crops/fields in the event that this aerially dispersed garbage floats over your own crops and homes.



Love, Kat



