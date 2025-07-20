MellowKat's Newsletter

Aerial application of RNA "Vaccines" for Big Ag: Flagship Pioneering = big pHARMa.

This is the future. Problem-reaction-solution
MellowKat
Jul 20, 2025
We are being assaulted on so many levels, it’s hard to keep up. Let’s start naming names, please?
AgFunder News reports: https://agfundernews.com/flagship-pioneerings-new-rna-based-crop-protection-company-could-provide-a-huge-way-to-deal-with-climate-change (for some reason, I can no longer select text and create hyperlinks).

Who is Flagship Pioneering? https://www.flagshippioneering.com/about

Founded by Noubar Afeyan, who is also the CO-FOUNDER of MODERNA.

Here are Flagship Pioneering’s big-pharma partnerships: https://www.flagshippioneering.com/pioneering-partnerships

Here are their companies (I’ve covered some of them in the past on Bitchute):

https://www.flagshippioneering.com/companies

Help me log the names, players, and faces of those behind this technology. THEY will be held accountable for the harms caused by the rollout of these CrispR/RNA/Bio-weapon interventions.

Talk to your farmers. Call up the producers of your favorite foods and start the conversation. Tell them you DO NOT WANT THEIR CROPS to be manipulated by this tech.

Support your small, local farms ASAP. Be mindful of living next to big Ag crops/fields in the event that this aerially dispersed garbage floats over your own crops and homes.

Love, Kat

Old posts:

The insidious replacement of all LIFE with CrispR engineering.

MellowKat
·
October 14, 2024
The insidious replacement of all LIFE with CrispR engineering.

You can’t patent nature and make a profit. Every organism is at risk for the CrispR (genetic modification) takeover.

Read full story

On the Mozzies:

California beat-back Oxitec in 2022. Will they be back for more? You bet. Your voice DOES count. Get ready to use it again.

MellowKat
·
October 13, 2024
California beat-back Oxitec in 2022. Will they be back for more? You bet. Your voice DOES count. Get ready to use it again.

This will be lengthy, as I attempt to lay out some history of a (failed) proposal to release genetically engineered mosquitoes in California.

Read full story



On Hawaii’s Mozzies:

How Hawaiians can stop the Verily's (Alphabet) wolbachia-mosquito releases.

MellowKat
·
Mar 2
How Hawaiians can stop the Verily's (Alphabet) wolbachia-mosquito releases.

I’m watching the same pattern unfold before me.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

