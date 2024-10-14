You can’t patent nature and make a profit. Every organism is at risk for the CrispR (genetic modification) takeover.

It’s all about sustainability, right? Health and safety? A “green” future?

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals?

Who stands to profit from destroying and “building back better” with CrispR technology? Hint: it’s not you or me.

1. SEEDS & SDGs

Mast Reforestation. https://www.mastreforest.com/seed

Their goal is to replace plant life with modified seeds ($$) after devastating wildfires. How might this process be exploited for profit? It pays to burn, baby. More carbon to capture and more FirePlug(TM) seeds to plant. Here are some shots from an article by TechCrunch.



Then, you have CrispR-engineered seeds for global food crops. Inari has a SEEDesign(TM) for the world:

Here is some recent news from AgFunderNews:

More on Inari Seed & my video on my first walk-through of their technology.



E-Seed and Morphing Matter Lab @ Carnegie Mellon University. My video on E-SEED is here.

Good old Carnegie Mellon U. Our good old “let’s put pathogens in clouds” buddy, Ken Caldeira is connected to Carnegie. I think it is worth reminding you all that Ken Caldeira also works for….Bill Gates.

Ken Caldeira is known for being one prominent recipient of undisclosed amounts of funding/grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Here are some sample links of his bio and projects & papers.

Ken Caldeira has his hands in both Stanford and Carnegie along with Bill’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Sigh. He’s a supporter of all things “fake-green” like carbon capture & storage, solar radiation management to “dim the sun,” and CrispR engineering all things natural to “save the planet.” Even coral.

From 2018:

Back in 2016, Ken Caldeira tried to make us believe that “Chemtrails” aren’t real.

Amusing. He claimed that he didn’t believe that geoengineering was happening. Until he met fellow psychopath Bill Gates, who is hugely interested in dimming the sun. Here is a piece done by Forbes back in 2021: It appears Ken publicly changed his tune in 2020.



He even co-authored a United Nations paper on SRM called “One Atmosphere.”

You know. One health. One planet. One religion. The technological singularity. IoT and IoB. All of us connected by the Singularity as ONE.



As Ken is fond of envisioning putting pathogens in clouds, it’s quite possible that aerosolized interventions might be an effective way to get CrispR technology into the population. For “therapeutic” purposes, I’m sure. :D

Oh yes. This is a promising delivery system.

Hey, here's another potential delivery system…synthetic "SPIDER SILK!" Here's my old video musing after I collected these 30-ft long strands from the skies:



And here is a FANTASTIC interview Reinette Senum had with Christian Oesch about these silky delivery systems.



Back to Bill Gates. He’s trying to save black and brown lives with CrispR self-limiting genes technology.

Bill Gates also supports the UK/U.S. biotech company (Oxitec), who has been rolling out CrispR engineered insects around the globe. You know...Oxitec’s CrispR-engineered mosquitoes that are likely being released to be used as “tiny vaccinators?” Note: That is my OPINION, based on connecting MANY DOTS over the years. The official claim behind releasing these little biters is to “reduce the population of disease-spreading mosquitoes.” Sure, I believe you, Satan.

I’ve detailed the increase in disease AFTER the release of these GE mozzies here, and here.



Oxitec is also supported by the “benevolent” Wellcome Trust. We know they mean well, right? ;) WINK!

Here are some more CrispR engineered insects that Oxitec wants to introduce to the U.S.:

Did you know that they can use CrispR technology to create a self-spreading vaccine? Gotta love these innovative pricks!

CrispR has made it’s way into everything from our food, animals, and human bodies. Here are some brief examples: CrispR in medicine for Antibiotic resistance, aka: AMR.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141321.htm

I’m highly confident that the ConVid shots introduced your genome to CrispR, and we have yet to discover the ways they’ll be utilizing that technology as time goes on. https://www.wired.com/story/crisprd-cells-show-promise-in-first-us-human-safety-trial

The NIH (driven by the Foundation for the NIH) is ON IT. Try not to look at who PARTNERS with them. Definitely NOT the Harmaceutical industry… hmmmm.



The NIH has a Gene-Editing Press Kit.

CrispR engineered white blood cells? Yes, it’s a thing.

What to do about all of this? I don’t have the answers. Keep your eyes open, read labels, stay curious, and trust NOTHING from the MSM and your government when it comes to “sustainablity,” “safety,” “health,” “security” and more.



