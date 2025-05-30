NOAA Nonsense & "FOIA-liaison" bumbles and fumbles.

NOAA Weather Modification Library contains NON-FEDERAL weather modification experiments. Check it out, here. See screenshots of my email exchange at the bottom of this ‘Stack.

Document EVERY EXCHANGE. If you have a phone call, follow up with an email to summarize the conversation (in writing) for your own documentation. Keep records of who you talk to and the dates/times of your exchanges.



The NOAA “Liaison,” Sabrina, was very unhelpful over the phone (May 15th was our call). She wouldn’t take my questions, but instead asked me to give her all of my contact information so we could begin the FOIA process.



I didn’t hear anything for one week, so I followed up with an email on May 22nd:



I didn’t hear back, so I sent a follow-up email on May 28th, almost one week later. Note: I documented my attempts to communicate with her so I could have it in writing:



To which she replied with her official FOIA submission on my behalf (note: it did NOT ask my questions 2-4):

And so I replied, letting her know that she’d missed a few questions and to please update the FOIA.

She replied that I would need to submit a NEW FOIA to have those questions answered.

This back-and-forth crap is beyond irritating and SO TYPICAL of these lame-duck agencies! My final reply to her:



I’ll continue to keep you posted.



I’ll be taking the month of June off to spend time with family and to disconnect from the online world.



Love, Kat









