MellowKat's Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
69
17

Health Checks and Anal Swabs: 2021

I had a little fun poking fun at the insanity.
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
May 08, 2025
69
17
Share
Transcript

My friend asked me this morning to send him this video I made back in February of 2021 during the height of the Convid insanity. I just watched it again and it gave me a chuckle.

I had to find ways to deal with the despair, rage, and horrors of what was unfolding around us. I hope you enjoy. It took me hours to make this. :D Very cathartic.

YouTube and FartBox put me in “jail” so many times, I eventually took my rants and deep dives to Bitchute to avoid censorship. https://old.bitchute.com/video/0VV16PWrhPzz/

I documented my journey from 2020-2025 to preserve memories of these times.
Love, Kat

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture