MellowKat's Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
40
17

PSA: How to stop a robot dog

You're welcome.
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
May 09, 2025
40
17
Share
Transcript

From the NYT:

From The Guardian:


From NPR:


“The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is weighing that question this week as they consider a policy proposal that would allow the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to use robots as a deadly force against a suspect.

A new California law became effective this year that requires every municipality in the state to list and define the authorized uses of all military-grade equipment in their local law enforcement agencies.”

From The Verge:

Human Rights Watch:

Human Rights Watch:

Here is a 61 page report on this topic.

Here is from WAPO:

Forewarned is forearmed.

Get yourself tooled-up, if you aren’t already.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture