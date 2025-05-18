Mechanic & pilot admits to client his involvement in chemtrail operations.

This voicemail was left in 2016 left by a man named Steven Prospect (now deceased), who was the client of a part-time exotic sports car mechanic and pilot, who worked out of JFK airport.

Thank you, Joey, for giving me permission to share this intimate voicemail.



Steven’s voicemail describes how this mechanic/pilot confided that he used to put the “aluminum shit” chemicals into the aircraft. According to my source, this man was expected to complete his task and not to ask questions.



This mechanic/pilot also disclosed to Steven that one of his pilot-friends was an individual who flew these “chemtrail” planes.



In Steven’s voicemail, he mentions that his mechanic/pilot was given a life expectancy of 40 years due to a heart condition when he was born. If this man is still alive today, I’d love to connect with him.



I want to ask him the names of the Supreme court justices who were “in the know.”



There are people out there who KNOW what’s happening. They know that the public is being gaslit with the “it’s in the jet fuel” bullshit-narrative.



I invite anyone and everyone to reach out to me with any information pertaining to these covert chemtrail operations. I will respect your desire for anonymity if you so desire.



The people deserve the truth. Our children, animals, and earth deserve so much better.



Rest in peace, Steven Prospect.

May he know that his voice made a difference, nine years later.





Love, Kat



