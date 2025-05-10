MellowKat's Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
12
4

August 7, 2024

An introspection of where we were...online.
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
May 10, 2025
12
4
Share

A silly video I made in August of 2024 on Telegram.
For the record: I’ve simply stopped paying attention to the “news.” All of it. Some folks reach me with their video/interview updates…but honestly?
The whole system is broken. Grifters everywhere. Deception everywhere. All politicians are owned puppets. It’s all theater.
Grow your own food. Fight locally. Connect hyper-locally.
Get out of this matrix-bullshit in the ways that you can.
Find some joy in life’s simple pleasures. Fight where you can…independently.
DO WHAT YOU FEEL INSPIRED TO DO. YOU are YOUR OWN LEADER!
Wait for no one.
If you feel inspired to do a “simulation?” Do it.
If you feel inspired for a overpass banner protest? Lead it.
If you feel inspired to protest in the streets? Show up.
If you feel inspired to do a public records act request? Do it..and share your findings with me so I can put it on-blast. :D

BE YOUR OWN LEADER!!!!! Do it all, and do MORE. Follow no-one…just follow your own heart.

Love, Kat

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture