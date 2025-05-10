August 7, 2024

A silly video I made in August of 2024 on Telegram.

For the record: I’ve simply stopped paying attention to the “news.” All of it. Some folks reach me with their video/interview updates…but honestly?

The whole system is broken. Grifters everywhere. Deception everywhere. All politicians are owned puppets. It’s all theater.

Grow your own food. Fight locally. Connect hyper-locally.

Get out of this matrix-bullshit in the ways that you can.

Find some joy in life’s simple pleasures. Fight where you can…independently.

DO WHAT YOU FEEL INSPIRED TO DO. YOU are YOUR OWN LEADER!

Wait for no one.

If you feel inspired to do a “simulation?” Do it.

If you feel inspired for a overpass banner protest? Lead it.

If you feel inspired to protest in the streets? Show up.

If you feel inspired to do a public records act request? Do it..and share your findings with me so I can put it on-blast. :D

BE YOUR OWN LEADER!!!!! Do it all, and do MORE. Follow no-one…just follow your own heart.



Love, Kat