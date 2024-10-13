This will be lengthy, as I attempt to lay out some history of a (failed) proposal to release genetically engineered mosquitoes in California.



In October of 2021, I first learned about Oxitec and their genetically engineered mosquitoes. Of course, I was highly interested because they had received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Here, I share the connections/partnerships between Oxitec and ClinGlobal Group. I found it interesting that the mosquitoes were being inserted with a “self-limiting gene.” Nothing like a little depopulation experiment. :D

*Please read the description of each video for links to resources*



Prior to their stated desire of bringing their “Friendly” Aedes mosquitoes to California, Oxitec had already released their “Friendly” Aedes mosquitoes in several countries like the Grand Cayman islands (without much fanfare) and Brazil.

Interestingly, the rate of dengue had increased 600% by 2019 (old articles are no longer available), and its peak by 2023.





When I saw what was being proposed for California, I immediately took action.

I filed a Public Records Act Request:

I then contacted the Delta Mosquito Vector Control district & the Delta Mosquito Vector Control District Manager, Dr. Mustapha Debboun.

I also sent this information to as many friends and social media outlets as I could find.





In March of 2022, I sent out a warning message to Californians who might be listening. Some of the risks I highlighted were:

Source for image below: https://phys.org/news/2019-09-transgenic-mosquitoes-genes-native-species.html and https://www.ibtimes.com/scientists-admit-flawed-experiment-may-have-created-super-mosquitoes-2871328



I also learned that BARDA and DARPA had partnered with Moderna, to develop mRNA vaccines for these “mosquito-borne” diseases.



Source: https://www.modernatx.com/en-US/partnerships/strategic-collaborators



The word spread, thanks to some passionate friends and to Reinette Senum, who was the only one with a platform who responded to my request to get the word out.

We set up a call to action, urging all Californians to email their OPPOSITION to CDPR (California Department of Pesticide Regulation) By September of 2022.



SUCCESS! CDPR received 5460 emails of opposition, and Oxitec withdrew their research application for their “Friendly” Aedes mosquito release and backed away from California.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!!



But the fight to keep Oxitec’s GE insects out of California is not over.

Will Oxitec try again? Yes.

Please tune in to this upcoming worshop:

On October 30th, 2024 from 9-11:30am, CDPR will host a meeting to discuss “Modified Insects for Pest Management.” I suspect they’ll try to promote Oxitec as a “sustainable solution” for pest management. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3ZXVWQY



Stay vigilant! Your voice DOES make a difference!



Love, Kat



For extra links & history, here are some more links/photos for those who wish to see more of the process & documentation throughout 2022.



By May of 2023, we got the official update: Oxitec withdrew their research application for the pilot (experimental) release of Oxitec mosquitoes in California.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ol2AbDDChOk8



I also received an email from Senior Staff attorney regarding Oxitec backing out of California:



In June of 2023, the news broke that for the first time since 2003, Malaria cases in TX and FL were being detected.



Could this be a result of creating a problem, only to offer a profitable “solution?” Another notable mosquito release was done by Alphabet’s (aka: Google) Verily Life Sciences branch back in 2017 when they released Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes.

Here is some information I received on Verily:



Perhaps I should have saved that for another Substack….



For now, digest what you can. Get ready to fight when they (Oxitec) tries to do this again. I anticipate it will be sooner than later.



This was a long one. Thanks for hanging in there.

















