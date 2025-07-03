Scenario: National Blueprint for Biodefense & Nipah connections.

Full PDF to the National Blueprint for Biodefense at the end of this ‘Stack.

First off: I think they love to make us live in FEAR more than anything. These bastards have been poisoning us for ages (and blaming viruses). I say, celebrate your Independence EVERY DAY.



Get that sunshine, put your bare feet on the ground, love on your family and animals, and get your fingers in the soil! Savor the activities or company that makes you laugh. Live life like there is no tomorrow.

You never have to consent to their assaults. You never have to comply with their stupid rules/regulations/orders. Refuse.

These wanks have caused injury and death for generations to justify their push for more top-down control. This is nothing new, here.



Here is a fantastic breakdown on Man in America, an interview with David Martin. Please listen when you have a chance. Martin names some names with an interesting history to previous “scenarios” and plan-demics.



Now, here’s how I first stumbled into “Nipah virus” over two years ago.



I was searching for current articles about geoengineering and I found this article, authored by a young woman named Sanjana Kulkarni.

Here is a screenshot of the article as it was presented back in 2022:

After researching Sanjana, I found some very strange connections to a few nasty players. For one, she worked with EcoHealth Alliance as a research intern, working on “evolutionary selection in Nipah virus proteins.” Hmm. I think it’s time some of us tracked down Sanjana to ask her some questions, no?

EcoHealth Alliance HQ are located at 520 8th Ave, Room 1200 in New York City, NY 10018. Go give them some HELL.



Note that EcoHealth Alliance’s Dr. Jonathan Epstein and Dr. Kevin Olival are both listed at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health). EcoHealth Alliance also includes the vile Peter Daszak. Time to bring back the tumbrels and guillotines, folks.

Little goofy Sanjana also interned at Merck (one of our favorite vaccine bioweapon manufacturers).

Considering she was a PhD candidate in virology, I found it strange that she would write a paper about the necessity of GEOENGINEERING THE PLANET to stave off “climate change.” Weird, right? Here is a link to her geoengineering paper from her current website.

I made a video, documenting my findings: “Is there a link between Geoengineering and Disease?” Link here.



Fast forward to April of 2024. A National Blueprint for Biodefense. Man, these wanks love their Satanic scenarios and they LOVE TO TELL YOU WHAT THEY’RE PLANNING. Note the, “It’s NOT OVER…”



Here is a link to the ONE HEALTH “perspective” on Nipah that I mentioned, above. I can’t access the full perspective but hopefully someone has a membership and can share more in the comments.

And for fun, here is a link to Harvard’s Farhat Lab, which has been studing aerosolized tuberculosis for ages. Harvard deserves to get tanked, along with all of their extra-curricular “labs.”

Here are some screenshots from the National Blueprint:

Page 9:

NOTHING PISSES ME OFF MORE than seeing some of the recommendations made in this document. Here is a snippet of what’s inside this disgusting plan:



Note: Up the budget for the bullies. Artificial intelligence. BioWatch. National diagnostic testing (more fake tests). More public health data infrastructure and COLLECTION (great, enter Palantir & co). Biosurveillance.

More funding for public health operatives. More guidance. A global response.

Develop a NEEDLE-FREE vaccine? Hmm. Mosquitoes? Aerosolized vaccines bioweapons? Remember Ken Caldeira talked about “putting pathogens in clouds?”

More funding and “guidance” and “high-propagandized” resources for schools to comply with lockdown/distancing/testing measures.

Fund those labs

Fund the CCC BANK! Remember my post on vile Tom Vilsack (then-secretary of agriculture) and his seat on the board of the CCC (Commodity Credit Corporation) bank? Link HERE.

They always tell you. Here’s my post on the bird-flu scenario in a 2006 movie called “Fatal Contact.” Link here.

This disgusting Blueprint refers to 9-11 as if it wasn’t an inside job. Infuriating.

It also refers to zoonotic disease as “natural.” Nope. No, sir. We’re being poisoned, folks. And they’re doing it so we can all unite in fear to demand that BIG BROTHER protect/surveil/monitor/track/trace us HARDER. Fuck these complicit, lying sacks of shit.

A link to the full PDF will be provided at the end of this Substack. Here is a link for now.

Here are a few more interesting parts of the 177-page document:

Who shall advise and assist the president? OVP, NSC, DPC, NEC, OPPRP, OSTP. Hmm. Eyes on them.

Who will the Deputy National Security Advisor for Biodefense and Global Health Security be?

What should Congress do?

Appropriations (FUNDING) will go to these agencies. Eyes on them.



Here are the federal agencies and independent agencies that are responsible for “biodefense.”

The Smithsonian? Shady shit, my friends. 80% funding from the federal government? Hmm. :) They have a few cover-ups, I understand. Egyptian mummies in the Grand Canyon? Giant bones? A cover-up of real history? Yeppers. :) That’s a fun dive.

Who will the National Intelligence Manager be?

The National Science Foundation? The same one that is linked to geoengineering research? They participate in gain-of-function, DURC (dual use research of concern), ePPP (enhanced potential pandemic pathogens) research? Hmm.

They want a plan to “counter misinformation?” Ha ha ha ha!

National Artificial Intelligence Initiative? H.R. 6216. Who’s on the committee?



Here is a link to this National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Interagency Committee.

Go to page 66 for the APOLLO action items.

For a total of 100 billion dollars. Nice. Money flows during manufactured “emergencies,” don’t it?

More funding for military and the NIAID. Always.

MORE BUDGETING & FUNDING for NIAID and the BLOATED MILITARY.

The entire proposal makes me nauseous. To me, it’s really just an excuse to let more billions of $$ flow. They’ll push the propaganda, to justify their new restrictions and emergency extensions and appropriations. Sighhhhhhh.



Two recommendations from me:

First: get that garden going, get connected with your small/local farmers, please.

Second: Refuse to comply with more lockdowns/shutdowns/mitigation measures.

Third: TOOL UP, if you haven’t already. Cherish and preserve your right to bear arms while you still can, ‘Merica! :



Folks…IF and WHEN we indeed start to see cases of Nipah “virus” or triple-E:

blame no one other than those involved and connected to this “scenario.”

EcoHealth Alliance is involved. Get to know the location of their headquarters. There will be no justice unless we bring it, ourselves. Pitchforks and torches. Tumbrels and guillotines. It’s time.



Here are the names of those who participated in this scenario “pre-meditated” attack on innocent civilians. I don’t have enough room to paste their mugshots here, but feel free to save some screenshots at your leisure, in the event we need to post their faces around town should shit hit the fan.

Here is the link to “Our Team.”





Love, Kat



Full PDF of the Blueprint, here.

