Confronting liars and deception agents.

Yuck. Jim Lee lies with a straight face. Reinette follows suit. These two are truly despicable. If you missed my past posts on Jim and Reinette’s more recent push to blame all commercial flights for “the dimming,” please click on the hyperlinks in this post.



I find it really pathetic and disturbing to watch them go out of their way to undermine and misrepresent my action and efforts to address the weather modification happening over my head.



For Agent Jim and Reinette Scrotum to suggest that I’ve misled people is deceptive, cunning, and downright nasssssssty. Please, readers…take the time to watch all posts and videos I’ve made so you can see for yourself who I am and what I stand for.



Click here for the Full interview with Mike Adams. This video below is just a snippet.

On Prather Point:

Here are some links to some more interviews. Please, just go through my past posts on Substack and get to know me and what I stand for.

Mike Adams

Prather Point

SGT Report

Eddie Bravo

Alfa Vedic

Kimberly & Mellow Kat

Billy Permapastures

Odessa on Liberty Talk Canada Part One and Part Two

Stew Peters Part One and Part Two.

Shots Fired.

Chant it Down Leumas.

Team Iowa.



Instead of commending my efforts to learn to read the skies by tracking flights, searching registration numbers, and identifying the players involved in: Pesticide/adulticide spraying,

Synthetic spider silk,

Cloud seeding,

Insect drops,

Surveys,

Pathogens, etc…

Reinette and Jim are choosing to discredit my actions over semantics? Because people didn’t use the “terminology of the day” when sharing my confrontation audio? Because they want us to believe it’s all in the “jet fuel?”

Come the F* on.



They want us to take fly less and take the rail. That is a HUGE 180 degree turnaround from where Reinette was just two years ago. Hmm. How’s that massive lawsuit coming? You sure pumped the PR circuit for your pocketbooks! Link here.







Ejecting flares that contain proprietary and trade-secret components is NOT benign. Cloud seeding is NOT benign. See hyperlink for the MSDS sheets.



That smells pretty desperate, to me. I think the sharing of my pilot-confrontation scares the powers that should NOT be, to recognize that people can and will no longer tolerate being assaulted for corporate/billionaire/government profit and control. They can track their own flights and identify aircraft.



It appears that Jim and Reinette don’t really want us to own our power. They want us to donate to their pocketbooks to solve it for us. “Save our Skies.” Yeah, right. Show me how that money was spent, Reinette. ITEMIZE it for us!



What happened to Nikki Florio, Reinette?

What happened to Deana Pollard Sacks, Reinette?





Jim, when you act like you’re helping David Sorensen with Operation Blue Sky, what are you really aiming to stop? Commercial flights, like you and Reinette are now urging?

Do your donors know this? Is your “expert” opinion the reason that Bobby says it’s "in the jet fuel?” How convenient…..



Convenient for those promoting the SAF Goals (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) for 2030/2050.

Hint hint: it rhymes with UNITED NATIONS and the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.

And it’s all linked to the CARBON CAPTURE SCAMS.

More links here, here, here, here, and here.

Jim and Reinette don’t want us to realize that we can become experts in our own right. They want us to believe that THEY are the “experts.” Get with them or get steamrolled. Double your donation!





Oh, did I mention that Reinette also used Dane Wiggington’s website and images when she did her first big fundraising push? Many people donated to her fundraiser, believing they were donating to Dane’s GeoengineeringWatch.org efforts.

What a slippery serpent!

Perhaps Jim and Reinette don’t want us to recognize that we can be our own “DOGE.” We don’t need to wait for THEM to figure things out. It just takes heart, grit, and time.

Here are a few posts on some of the players I’ve covered. YOU CAN DO THIS TOO.



Please click each hyperlink for the post.

Desert Research Institute.

William and Flora Hewlitt Foundation.

Harvards Solar Geoengineering Research Program.

Rachel Pritzker.

George Soros.

Dustin Aaron Moskovitz.

University of Chicago.

Quadrature Climate Foundation.



We don’t have to pay anyone to act for us. We don’t have to donate a single dime to another grifter for false, misleading, and placating promises.

We. Don’t. Need. You. Or. Your. Gaslighting. Any. More.



Reinette Senum and Jim Lee could have used this positive momentum and energy to push our government representatives for transparency. The could have celebrated and supported my peaceful yet direct efforts to inspire others to take action on the local level.

Instead, they’ve sown confusion. They’ve gaslit the masses. They have inspired fractures in this movement. We don’t have time for that sh*t.



Here is my original Substack on my pilot confrontation, here.

Note: I shared my audio on a private Telegram chat and two people made a video out of it and shared on various platforms (FM8 and Wicked Truths) with my permission. I shared the audio right after my confrontation around 4am. I was exhausted, and they were excited and wanted to blast it out to the world. What happened next was out of my control. No one knew how to find me. No one knew my name. I didn’t get the “clicks” on an X or YouTube account. I didn’t get the credit. People had to work hard to find out where I was: on Substack.



I recall that someone said I “confronted a military tanker pilot.” That was false, clearly. But those who said I confronted a “chemtrail” pilot were NOT that far off. Don’t forget…Aluminum and zinc powders are used as propellents in most cloud seeding flares. So is titanium dioxide. And other TRADE-SECRET and PROPRIETARY COMPONENTS.

So FUCK OFF, Jim and Reinette, for making this experience about words vs. what’s most important: ACTION.

Thanks for listening, folks.



PS:



I’d like to put a request out to anyone who was on Reinette’s Save Our Skies meeting in December of 2024 when a Canadian man named Howard talked about his dear friend (in his 80’s) who spent his entire career working on the “nozzle technology” that was used in Vietnam for these types of weather warfare operations. He was prepared to blow the whistle with an affidavit in 2019 to reveal his work on these special nozzles.



Unfortunately, he was hit with a directed energy weapon and was unable to testify. Howard, please reach out to me if you want the truth to come out. I will respect the whistleblower’s privacy. Reinette has done nothing to get that information to the public, now that she’s pushing the commercial flight “jet fuel” narrative.



Here is the audio from the December 2024 Save Our Skies misleading meeting, when Reinette asked to see the Affidavit. What happened with that, Reinette? Doesn’t fit your new “commercial jet fuel” narrative? WE SEE YOU.

1× 0:00 -2:51

