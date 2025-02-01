AUDIO of the conversation is below, along with a quick summary of my efforts to expose the harms of geoengineering.

First, let me give a little background:

I’ve been tracking cloud seeding flights, taking rain samples (over 20):

I’ve submitted several Public Records Act requests, and engaging with my Air Pollution Control District and CARB (California Air & Resources board). I will share my previous effort, below.

Nothing has been done to address my concerns about the heavy metals in my rain after days of seeding. We’re breathing, drinking, and eating these heavy metals. Silver iodide is NOT the only metal that is released during cloud seeding operations. The flares require aluminum and zinc for combustion…and more.

Well, last night I heard the familiar buzzing of a Beech C90 King Air over my head and checked flight radar.



Here was his flight pattern from roughly 5-8pm:

Then, I heard him again around 10pm. He had just started round two of his seeding operations for the evening. At that point, I’d had enough.

I jumped out of bed and recruited a friend to accompany me to the airport to confront him directly.





Once we parked, I checked the outside doors, uncertain if I had the right place. Then I spotted someone in the dark room of one entry point. I knocked on the locked doors and waved. I was let in after asking to speak with the pilot.



I was polite and direct. Here is how it went down.



Here is a video my friend took from behind the locked doors. :D Thank you, dear friend, for being my wingman.





My hope is that these pilots think about me every time they are tasked with another seeding operation. I think they were surprised a woman showed up at 1:30am to speak directly to them. FOLKS…YOU can do the same. Take your concerns directly to the person responsible for the harms. It’s time we let them know that we are watching, we are concerned, and we want them to STOP.



For the record, THIS is the Jody Fischer who refuses to return my calls. Maybe now he’ll get back to me. I don’t like being stonewalled, my friends.





