My video, above, taken in Tuolumne County (California) on 10/26/24.
FM8: Color enhancement and speed edit & music.
Dry, bloody noses. “Flu” symptoms going around.
It’s time to look up, folks. Take note of your symptoms while watching the sky.
"The signs and symptoms are generally flu-like. They include fever, chills, nausea, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pains, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, pneumonia, chest pain, change in blood pressure, dizziness, and coughing. A sweet or metallic taste in the mouth may also be reported, along with a dry or irritated throat which may lead to hoarseness.[7] Symptoms of a more severe metal toxicity may also include a burning sensation in the body, shock, no urine output, collapse, convulsions, shortness of breath, yellow eyes or yellow skin, rash, vomiting, watery or bloody diarrhea or low or high blood pressure, which require prompt medical attention." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metal_fume_fever
Friday, October 25th:
8:13am:
8:19am:
12:13pm
Then on Saturday, the metallic “sun dog” around 12pm (first video).
By the afternoon around 4:30pm:
Evening sunset:
Watch the sky, take note of your symptoms.
Thanks to FM8 for cutting the first video to music and for color-play.
I remember when the words "Big Sky Country" were used here in Montana, and was a feel good term, and was always spoken of in the '60's and '70's, was on bumper stickers, park benches, in news papers, and tourist brochures, and was a statement of pride. I started screaming "bloody murder" from the roof tops in the '80's when I realized we were being systematically sprayed and discovered the many hidden travisties going on, just about the same time William Milton Cooper wrote "Behold a Pale Horse", and I haven't stopped since, despite being labled "conspiricy theorist", "freeman", "homegrown terrorist", lone wolf", "nut case" and many other psyop CIA invented monikers! ... Now, after decades of recording and photographing, I have several thousand photos of white checkerboard lines, strange black lines, brown lines, smudged sky, hazed skys and sunsets, frequency induced rippled patterns, bizzare colored sunsets, and strange cloudlike formations, and strangely I never hear the words of pride, "The Big Sky Country" anymore, as if the mainstream quit using the term on purpose. I use to post the "Chemical Sky" pictures on FB back when FB started and I was "shamed/conned" into joining. But I used it as a "countervoice" for much activist "conspiracy" material when I was there, as well as restacked Dane Wiggintons "geoengineeringwatch.org" materials, his movies, videos, and anything else on the subject. As suspected, I was censored, reprimanded, and punished for my many modes of "free speech", and then I finally said "enough!", 🖕FB, and deleted out.
I've fought a lot of battles over the decades, but it really seems this global chemtrail battle is beyond "our" power of protest without "critical mass", and I'm getting old, tired of constant conflict and activism, and need some reprieve in my retirement from work. Sadly, where I feel we now need to be at is, ... in a physical weapons based act of war, which unfortunately is illegal, and, I cherish my freedom, and, I don't like prison, as well as the fact that I really can't afford (on social security, lol) the heat seeking rockets, launchers, or the missiles needed to land the f#ckers that are spraying us like bugs! So, I can only say, keep holding the torch of vocal activism, shouting from the rooftops, and continuosly and permenantly detoxing! .... DETOX, DETOX, DETOX! (Building and planting chembusters is a working option too, as I built several and they cleared the sky above my house, but put plastic caps on the tubes to keep the crystals from freezing water and breaking)
https://www.scribd.com/document/513001067/Cloud-Buster-Plans
🙏🙏🙏
Same skies and symptoms, different countries…
I also took many pictures and videos of their day and night artificial clouds sprayings over my beautiful Québec City.
Foolish travellers and plane pilots are both direct accomplices and victims. Haven’t they realized that the air intake of the cabins and cockpits can’t filter these lethal chemicals, dispersed at their flight altitudes, which are then carried across the planet to their vacations resorts?
Commercial and military pilot professions are shady greedy businesses that now have lost all past glory and prestige.
May your courageous actions inspire us all.