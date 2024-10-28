My video, above, taken in Tuolumne County (California) on 10/26/24.

FM8: Color enhancement and speed edit & music.

Dry, bloody noses. “Flu” symptoms going around.

It’s time to look up, folks. Take note of your symptoms while watching the sky.

"The signs and symptoms are generally flu-like. They include fever, chills, nausea, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pains, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, pneumonia, chest pain, change in blood pressure, dizziness, and coughing. A sweet or metallic taste in the mouth may also be reported, along with a dry or irritated throat which may lead to hoarseness.[7] Symptoms of a more severe metal toxicity may also include a burning sensation in the body, shock, no urine output, collapse, convulsions, shortness of breath, yellow eyes or yellow skin, rash, vomiting, watery or bloody diarrhea or low or high blood pressure, which require prompt medical attention." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metal_fume_fever

Friday, October 25th:

8:13am:



8:19am:

12:13pm

Then on Saturday, the metallic “sun dog” around 12pm (first video).

By the afternoon around 4:30pm:



Evening sunset:



Watch the sky, take note of your symptoms.



Thanks to FM8 for cutting the first video to music and for color-play.