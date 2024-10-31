MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Robson's avatar
David Robson
Feb 16

A most interesting and thorough investigation. It prompted me to look at the incidence of Alzheimers in California counties. The following page from the CDPH website shows increases in Alzheimers between 2008-2025 by county, and although Stanislaus County wherein Modesto is located is not included, San Joaquin to the north is. San Joaquin has the third highest increase in Alzheimers. The 1st and 2nd highest are San Bernadino and Kern counties. Is this because they are more arid and therefore more cloud seeding flights are flown? This trend on its own is not enough to show an effect on the incidence of Alzheimers because the confounding effect of age also needs to be studied. Using California Census data for 2000, I established that out of the 58 California counties, 36 had higher percentages of older people (> 65 yrs) than San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and that 52 out of the 58 had higher percentages than Kern and San Bernadino. Based on these trends it seems that there may indeed be some validity to the claims of deleterious neurological effects from cloud seeding operations.

https://altc.assembly.ca.gov/sites/altc.assembly.ca.gov/files/hearings/CADataReport_full_corrected02262009.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by MellowKat and others
Stephy Killmer's avatar
Stephy Killmer
Apr 9

I am grateful you are speaking up. Is there any way you can contact President trump or Elon Musk and try to bring more attention to this.?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by MellowKat
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture