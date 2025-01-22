WANTED: Air District Hearing Board members!

It was recently brought to my attention that my county was seeking members from the county to serve on a vacant Hearing Board for the Tuolumne Air Pollution Control District. This was the FIRST time I’d heard that California required 35 Air Districts to have hearing boards made up of the PUBLIC.

Despite my correspondence with Kelle Schroeder regarding my concerns about the decades-old geoengineering experiments over our heads AND my rain sample results, neither she nor CARB (California Air & Resources Board) told me that I could BE on a HEARING BOARD for my county! Lame.

Next, Kelle says they “tried to recruit people…”

Kelle had my email and number. She NEVER notified me, considering I’d been up her ass for a year, demanding answers to my concerns!

Please note folks:

Ok. So there you have it. If you live in ANY OF THESE 35 AIR DISTRICTS, find out if they have a hearing board. If not, get on it! Find out HOW you can get on it. You do NOT have to be an expert or a politician. You just have to give a damn about your air quality to apply. Each board requires:

An attorney, a professional engineer, a medical professional, and TWO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC.

Get on it!!

Get engaged on a local level! You can do it!



