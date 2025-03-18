Oxitec & GE mosquitoes: How to identify individuals complicit in ecocide and genocide.

Watch the video (above) in a browser for a walk-through of how I research the players, labs, and universities who are complicit in crimes against humanity/nature.
Do you want to push back against the genetically engineered mosquito releases? Here are some first-steps that ANYONE can take immediately. Please…take screenshots in the event that websites get scrubbed or people hide their contact information!!
Identify the local Mosquito Vector Control District managers who are partnering up with OXITEC (a Bill Gates funded, Wellcome Trust partnered biotech company). For example, I read this lame promo-piece by NPR on Florida’s experimental releases called “New gene-editing tools may help wipe out mosquito-borne diseases,” says Andrea Leal. Riiiiight.
Andrea Leal is not only the “head of mosquito control” for the Florida Keys, but she is the PRESIDENT of the Florida Mosquito Control association (a NON-PROFIT, often compromised with donor-advised funds).
She is also working for Valent BioSciences, a global leader of R&D and commercialization of products for agriculture, public health, and forest health markets. Conflict of interest, much? Gag me.
Andrea Leal needs to be exposed and called out, STAT. Here she is in a YouTube Video. Take a good look.
Here are some ways you can get your message across to Andrea Leal and her cronies:
1. Florida Mosquito Control Association (FMCA). All rights Reserved.
2713 Blairstone Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Phone: (850) 765-1915
Contact Valent Biosciences, here.
Contact these players and partners who are pushing Alphabet Inc.’s wolbachia-infected mosquitoes AND Oxitec.
During a cursory dive into the PR spin selling genetically engineered mosquitoes to the world, I made note of a laboratory in San Diego that is CrispR engineering mosquitoes for companies like Oxitec (aka: Bill Gates & Wellcome Trust).
It’s the Akbari Lab, headed up by Omar Akbari:
He also co-founded AgraGene and Synvect. He also writes a crap-load of papers that focus on how to promote the releases of CrispR engineered insects around the world. Conflicts of interest? Never mind that! We have GENE TECH TO SELL!
He is a royal turd, and I hope you tell him so and his # and email listed here:
University of California, San Diego
9500 Gilman Drive MC 0335
5101 TATA Hall
La Jolla, CA 92093
Office Phone:
+1 (858) 246-0640
oakbari@ucsd.edu
Please take note of all faces/names/emails of individuals working at Akbari Lab and CALL THEM OUT. (For links & resources on Oxitec & past harms, see my old Substack posts at the end of this page).
Then, keep your eyes on UC Riverside for their weaponized insect programs.
Here is UCR’s Center For Infection Disease and Vector Research dept:
Here’s their FUND (another non-profit, of course):
I’ve talked about DARPA’s “Insect Allies” program where they invested in insects as vectors for genetically modifying mature crops?
I’ve also covered the corruption of our three-letter regulatory agencies like the NIH military/pharma/tech/banking partners for the “Foundation of the NIH” and the CDC “Foundation.”
Well, you have Universities and researchers to personally thank for
royally dry-fuckingmessing with Mother Nature to assist the cabal in their CrispR-takeover. To get you started, here are some contacts for UC Riverside’s research team:
This research CAN and SHOULD be replicated over and over and over by passionate peeps. We MUST start applying pressure to the laboratories, Universities, Researchers, R&D facilities, MVCDs (mosquito vector control districts) and NGOs that pretend to CARE ABOUT GLOBAL HEALTH while PERPETUATING DISEASE and selling us their fraudulent diagnostic tests and bioweapon-injections!
Make flyers. Write emails and share with others so they can do the same. Post their faces, emails, and #’s to the world so those with righteous anger can take action from afar. THIS is how we put an end to the abuses; we must a light on these lost, soulless minions and force them to change their ways.
Love, Kat
Here is an old Substack on Oxitec. When you watch my old videos (via hyperlink), please make note of the description of each video because I bring LINKS and resources.
