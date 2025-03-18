Oxitec & GE mosquitoes: How to identify individuals complicit in ecocide and genocide.

Contact these players and partners who are pushing Alphabet Inc.’s wolbachia-infected mosquitoes AND Oxitec.

During a cursory dive into the PR spin selling genetically engineered mosquitoes to the world, I made note of a laboratory in San Diego that is CrispR engineering mosquitoes for companies like Oxitec (aka: Bill Gates & Wellcome Trust).

It’s the Akbari Lab, headed up by Omar Akbari:



He also co-founded AgraGene and Synvect. He also writes a crap-load of papers that focus on how to promote the releases of CrispR engineered insects around the world. Conflicts of interest? Never mind that! We have GENE TECH TO SELL!



He is a royal turd, and I hope you tell him so and his # and email listed here:

​University of California, San Diego

9500 Gilman Drive MC 0335

5101 TATA Hall

La Jolla, CA 92093



Office Phone:

+1 (858) 246-0640

oakbari@ucsd.edu



Please take note of all faces/names/emails of individuals working at Akbari Lab and CALL THEM OUT. (For links & resources on Oxitec & past harms, see my old Substack posts at the end of this page).



Then, keep your eyes on UC Riverside for their weaponized insect programs.

Here is UCR’s Center For Infection Disease and Vector Research dept:

Here’s their FUND (another non-profit, of course):

I’ve talked about DARPA’s “Insect Allies” program where they invested in insects as vectors for genetically modifying mature crops?

I’ve also covered the corruption of our three-letter regulatory agencies like the NIH military/pharma/tech/banking partners for the “Foundation of the NIH” and the CDC “Foundation.”



Well, you have Universities and researchers to personally thank for royally dry-fucking messing with Mother Nature to assist the cabal in their CrispR-takeover. To get you started, here are some contacts for UC Riverside’s research team:



This research CAN and SHOULD be replicated over and over and over by passionate peeps. We MUST start applying pressure to the laboratories, Universities, Researchers, R&D facilities, MVCDs (mosquito vector control districts) and NGOs that pretend to CARE ABOUT GLOBAL HEALTH while PERPETUATING DISEASE and selling us their fraudulent diagnostic tests and bioweapon-injections!

Make flyers. Write emails and share with others so they can do the same. Post their faces, emails, and #’s to the world so those with righteous anger can take action from afar. THIS is how we put an end to the abuses; we must a light on these lost, soulless minions and force them to change their ways.



Love, Kat



Here is an old Substack on Oxitec. When you watch my old videos (via hyperlink), please make note of the description of each video because I bring LINKS and resources.







