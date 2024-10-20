These white strands have been dropping from the skies around California.

Take a moment to see how long this is. This was taken in Jamestown, CA. More videos can be found in a past compilation I made here.

A friend found them falling over her while kayaking in the Monterey Bay.



Here was a news report, admitting that neither the County nor the Regional Park District were aware of what the “substance could be.”



"The County of Monterey and the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District were UNSURE OF WHAT THE SUBSTANCE COULD BE." (KION-TV)



KION sought answers:



Note that a CSU Monterey Bay professor “THEORIZED” what these fibers might be. KION News channel 46 asked, “If you have any photos send them to KION. We will continue to seek answers on what it could potentially be.”



So, my friends. These are the times to STAY CURIOUS and do some investigation and observation for yourself! Even my husband (who is NOT on the fringe of the conspiracy theories) says it's something else. He suspects it may be from rockets.



I collected samples for analysis and sent them off. First, to Dr. Ana:



Then, to Eric, aka:

.

He is really digging in, and has two other friends who will take a look as well. More to come! FM8’s findings thus far. Fascinating!! Let me know what you think in the comments.

Part 1. A delivery mechanism? Fluid inside what appear to be crystalline tubes:

Part 2: Spores?

Part 3: Comparing spider web to my sample…and more movement/fluid.

Note: Prior to the more recent “drops,” I observed what appeared to be a surveillance flight pattern over our area via an aircraft registered to Dynamic Aviation with connections to NASA. Might there be a connection? This will be a part 2 for my own investigation.









