“It’s just silver iodide,” the politicians, hydrologist lobbyists, and media parrots squawk.



News flash: It’s their job to justify the decades-old cloud seeding operations that have been more recently brought to light. They want to sell the public on their intention to continue manipulating drought and diverting precious water.



I’ll try to keep this as short and sweet as possible:

It’s NOT just “silver iodide.” They’re LYING to you.



In Tuolumne County, residents are left in the dark about what metals and chemicals are being used to “enhance precipitation.”



Here are some screenshots of the MSDS for the ejectable and BIP (burn in place) flares used by Weather Modification International, hired by the Turlock & Modesto Irrigation District.

PROPRIETARY and TRADE-SECRET. Does that sound like “a li’l bit ‘o silver” to you?

So much for transparency.

Come to find out: the staff at TID were CLUELESS about what they’ve been approving all of these years.



Here is part of an exchange between a resident of Tuolumne County and TID’s Executive Secretary to the Board, Jennifer Land:

Please note “The District does not know the specific brand or manufacturer of flares used; therefore, we do not have the safety data sheets.”



Really? After 30 years of voting to approve this ongoing cloud seeding debacle, you STILL DON’T KNOW or have ACCESS to the MSDS forms for the chemicals/metals being dumped on Tuolumne County residents?



The resident also attempted to contact Weather Modification International/Inc multiple times and never heard back. She then contacted Ice Crystals Engineering to see if she could get some information on their flares. She was met with a “NO.”



She left a firm and fantastic email with TID and told them that she expected them to get the MSDS information to her. Here was their response to her feisty email:

After a couple of weeks, she finally got her response.

(Note: I have attempted to attach the PDF’s to this Substack and am having issues. Screenshots will have to do and I will email them upon request.)

Weather Modification Inc and TID’s partnership goes back over 30 years.



My County Supervisors were never notified. That is a violation of a CA Weather Modification Statute:

Here are some examples I received from my PRA requests regarding their “notice of intention” published in the Modesto Bee (not Tuolumne County, btw), The Turlock Daily Journal (not Tuolumne, btw), The Union Democrat (ok, finally that is some notice for Tuolumne). NOTE: They didn’t appear to give notice EVERY FOUR YEARS. They skipped quite a few, or they failed to show me evidence that they notified us via publication!

Pathetic “notice,” no?

This was in the Modesto Bee in October 2019:

This one was in the Turlock Daily Journal, published in October 2014:

Again in the Turlock Daily Journal in 2016: (NOT IN TUOLUMNE COUNTY, WHERE THE SEEDING IS HAPPENING):

AGH!



Keep this in mind: No matter what the hydrologist-lobbyists try to tell you, cloud seeding is NOT BENIGN.



Aluminum, zinc, copper, and other unknown “proprietary/trade-secret” garbage is being dumped over your land/water/heads.



Try to get your hands on MSDS sheets for the cloud-seeding operation over your head. One place to find it is in the NOAA library as detailed, here:



and here in a Zoom tutorial I offered a few months ago:





Now: Here is an example of how weather modification operators, the media, and your government officials will LIE to you. Often, they lie via OMISSION and cunning language. Everywhere you look, you find articles soothing over your concerns with this bull-oney.

“NOT KNOWN TO BE HARMFUL” really means “ We haven’t studied the cumulative impacts or tested it for harmful effects and therefore, the harmful effects REMAIN UNKNOWN.”

Test it, G**DaMMIT!



”A SMALL AMOUNT of silver iodide,” they say.

Right.

What about the other compounds?



As I’ve covered previously, TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES and GRAPHENE OXIDE PARTICLES are being used in the UAE and experimentally in the United States. It’s NOT JUST SILVER.

How is the silver iodide “propelled” throughout the sky? With aluminum and zinc “powders.” This came from the CEQA Final Mitigated Negative Declaration for a cloud seeding operation over Santa Barbara County:

Here is what they admit to be in the flares. I’d be curious to see their flare MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet).



