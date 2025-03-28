How to Identify Aircraft:

In your phone or laptop browser open these two tabs:

1. FlightRadar24.com

2. https://registry.faa.gov/aircraftinquiry/Search/NNumberInquiry

Hover over your home on the FlightRadar24 map to become familiar with aircraft that fly over you regularly.

Tap on different aircraft and notice that a tab will open, showing you a picture & description of each aircraft.

Scroll down in that tab to find the “N” number. See red underline:

Every aircraft has a unique registration number or “N” number. You can find it here on flight radar (after tapping on the aircraft). Note: This one is “N904DK.”

This is our local cloud-seeder (used by Weather Modification Inc/LLC/International).

NEXT:

Copy the “N” number and go to the FAA website to search for “N” registration #’s: https://registry.faa.gov/aircraftinquiry/Search/NNumberInquiry

Enter the N-Number into the search tab and hit “search.” This is what turns up for N904DK when you scroll down to “Registered Owner:”



Once you have the name of the company/individual, you can search for the company name/person online to see if you can find contact information to call & ask questions. Be polite.



For example, “Hi, I am calling because I noticed that an aircraft registered to you was flying over my home. The aircraft registration is N904DK. May I ask what they are doing/what is the purpose of this flight?” (something along those lines). Take notes, and make sure you write down the name of who you speak with (and date & time of your call). Document everything for that paper trail!

Here is my first Public Records Act request that I sent to the TID (Turlock & Modesto Irrigation District):



I am writing to request the following documents or records pertaining to the Upper Tuolumne River Weather Modification Project: Dates of first actual weather modification acitivty undertaken through the actual termination date of weather modification activities (estimated from 11/1/22-4/30/23).

1. All exact dates/times/logs of every flight for the Tuolumne River Weather Modification Project, conducted by Weather Modification LLC (Operator Jody Fischer).

2. All documentation/Information pertaining to the seeding agents (chemicals, additives, stablizers) used in this project (i.e., silver iodide, titanium dioxide, etc).

3. All correspondence between TID and any/all agencies regarding the Upper Tuolumne River Weather Modification Project (including Weather Modification LLC/Weather Modification International.

4. All costs/funds used/loans/expenditures associated with the Upper Tuolumne River Weather Modification Project.

5. Environmental impact statement from Weather Modification LLC

6. All documents pertaining to the Safety & Environment (section 8 in NOAA form 17-4, including all information pertaining to the description of the specific procedures and guidelines of the operational plans of this project.

7. Methods (if any) to notify the public about this project.

8. The contact information for the project meterologist, furnished by Weather Modification LLC.

Searching the NOAA Weather Modification Library:

I had discovered this decades-old cloud seeding operation over my head on the NOAA Weather Modification Library. THAT is how I knew WHO to file a PRA request with.

Here is what the first page of a 17-4 form looks like:





Here is a link to the NOAA library where you can look through their non-federal weather modification operations:



https://library.noaa.gov/weather-climate/weather-modification-project-reports



NEXT:

Collecting a rain sample to test for metals:

Collect in clean plastic containers. More containers= more surface space. The metals fall the fastest (at least, the aluminum does). Catch the first rainfall! I use MULTIPLE tubs to increase surface-area to collect the first rainfall, and then consolidate into one container for shipping.



ALL YOU NEED is 1/4 cup of rain for your sample! Sometimes it takes only 10 minutes for me to have enough rain for a sample.

Collect at least 50ML (roughly 1/4 cup) of your rain (or melted hail).



Metals you can test for (choose as many as you like, depending on your budget):

Aluminum

Barium

Chromium

Copper

Lead

Magnesium

Nickel

Silver

Strontium

Titanium

Vanadium

Zinc

Put the date and time of collection on the sample container (it’s easy to forget)!

Take a picture for a “timestamp.”

Not necessary, but an option to have a COC (chain of custody form) to preserve “evidence” should you need it. The lab will explain how you can fill out the COC, and you will send it in with your sample(s).

After taking your rain sample(s):

1. Contact McCampbell Analytical Inc (or different lab). Typically they will put you in touch with someone in Sales to help you determine cost/metals to test for, etc.



2. Tell them you’d like to test waste water for heavy metals (ie: my list of heavy metals or more if you wish). They will set up an account with you for billing.



3. If you want to use your sample results for potential evidence in court, you may wish to fill out a COC (Chain of custody) form with your information filled out. You can then:

4. PRINT the COC form

5. LABEL the SAMPLE CONTAINER with the NAME of your sample. Put it in a box with the printed Chain of Custody (COC) form!!!

6. Take it to UPS and ship it GROUND (cheap) to McCampbell Analytical. Make sure you put “Attn: Sample Receiving” See photo. :)

7. Wait for email from them to confirm they’ve received it.

8. You will be asked again to authorize payment and they will process the results.

9. You can request the lab to retain your results (they will send you an email with the results. The Analytical report is usually 4-5 pages in).



Have fun!



Here is the PDF: