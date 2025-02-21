My first Zoom! How to use flightradar24.com
Learn how to track and identify flights over your home.
https://www.transportation.gov/contact-us
Hello. My concern centers more within the FAA. I do not believe my comments to them will be heard. It is also a threat to our health. This is My reason for reaching out to HHS.
I live in Eastern Washington, 35 miles West of Spokane. I am very concerned about the nearly constant dispersing of atomized particles being dispersed in the sky above my domain (chemtrails). I recently acquired the Flightradar24 app. I was hoping to get specific flight information so I would be able to gather data on the plane, owner, origination of flight, etc. Much to my disappointment, the flights I have observed so far, are not showing up on the apps data! Why are these planes secretly flying and dispersing their toxic chemicals, without their transponder active? Why do they desire to remain hidden from the flight log readily available to prying eyes? This activity must either end, or be made completely transparent to the public! Government practices are currently heavily scrutinized, and for good reason. I believe, for now, Mr. Kennedy truly desires to MAHA. I hope he has the ability and power to get answers about these practices that expose many Americans to unhealthy environments. The Aluminum levels in our crop land soils are off the chart. Aluminum is not a naturally occuring element of our soils. Monsanto is developing Aluminum resistant, GMO seeds. Bill Gates is big in Monsanto. Bill Gates also owns vast farmland. This all warrants proper investigation that produces proper answers. The public deserves and has the right and expectation, to be properly informed.
Here’s the flight over the ecological reserve that I mentioned.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uPIl9uhSRyvF