Geoengineering: is it really just "jet exhaust?"
Or are you being intentionally misdirected by venomous serpents?
Disinformation Agents are working overtime, pushing the “it’s just jet exhaust” narrative.
They want YOU to “fly less to see the stars by 2050.”
They’re pushing biofuel or SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), or asking you to cut back on your flights, or “take the rail.”
Keep your eyes open, folks. There are a few dedicated trolls working very hard to undermine individuals who have been making a difference in exposing all forms of weather manipulation & warfare.
I felt compelled to share some clips of activists with integrity. Truth resonates.
Note: if you have trouble watching the video clips, please open this Substack in a browser to view (vs. watching in the app).
Kristen Meghan interview with Sara Gonzales discussed confidential retrofitting of aircraft:
Dane on SGT Report: discussing RFK Jr.’s “Jet exhaust” comment:
Dane on SGT report part 2: On disinformation players pushing jet exhaust:
The Sky Is Falling and It’s Not Jet Exhaust (CHD.TV)
On a personal note: I am under attack by people I once trusted. They have attempted to get my interviews removed from the internet, and I am being threatened for exposing their misleading tactics.
I will never be silenced or fear-mongered. Truth matters. Truth wins. I’ll expose and address anyone and everyone who is causing harm.
Love, Kat
They attack Kat because she is over the target and she will not back down! N904DK
proved that. What she did was a game changer. She did not fall for the misdirection.
She jumped into the shark tank with all the various podcasts in a short time. She landed on
her feet and has the same message. I applaud her efforts....she is a warrior.
Thank you again for sharing those valuable resources. I had heard of Kristen Meghan a few years back. Good to see she's still a voice in this fight. She knows a lot about these nefarious ops (so do you, of course 😁).
I thought they might have gotten to her. Glad they havent.
Keep up the great work, Kat! exposing these evil doers for what and who they are.
It's astonishing to me how many people do not look up at this going on. Those that do, think nothing of this. The same people who immediately obeyed when they were told to wear a mask just a few short years ago.
I just want to have ONE DAY where I can go outside and NOT see a toxic trail behind a plane above me.