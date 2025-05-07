MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Taylor's avatar
Kevin Taylor
2h

They attack Kat because she is over the target and she will not back down! N904DK

proved that. What she did was a game changer. She did not fall for the misdirection.

She jumped into the shark tank with all the various podcasts in a short time. She landed on

her feet and has the same message. I applaud her efforts....she is a warrior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

Thank you again for sharing those valuable resources. I had heard of Kristen Meghan a few years back. Good to see she's still a voice in this fight. She knows a lot about these nefarious ops (so do you, of course 😁).

I thought they might have gotten to her. Glad they havent.

Keep up the great work, Kat! exposing these evil doers for what and who they are.

It's astonishing to me how many people do not look up at this going on. Those that do, think nothing of this. The same people who immediately obeyed when they were told to wear a mask just a few short years ago.

I just want to have ONE DAY where I can go outside and NOT see a toxic trail behind a plane above me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by MellowKat and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture