Since 2020, I was very vocal about my concerns of the harms caused by the masks, testing, and the experimental bioweapon jab that was being fast-tracked for worldwide injection. I hosted and participated in protests against the fake- “mandates,” the face-diapers, the temperature checks, the nasal delivery systems swabs, and eventually the poison-pricks.

I routinely carried a bullhorn so I could be heard through buildings and up and down the streets.

Here are some bigger rallies I was proud to be a part of:

The Golden Gate Bridge “Axe the Vax” (credit to Jacob Beau for footage/edit):

And some of my favorite shots and memories:

My favorite shot from the evening as we marched to the bridge:



A protest in Satan Cruz (thanks to Guardians of Youth for film/editing):

Then, we had the most incredible protest outside of the Office of Education. Parents were tired of being ignored on Zoom meetings. We were tired of our children being treated like cattle. Here, we chant outside for roughly 6 minutes before we decided to march peacefully through the building.



Here is the full Superintendent interaction after I met him upstairs and invited him out to speak with the parents that came to feel heard. This was a beautiful night.



Well, in January of 2022, I experienced being “doxxed” by someone under the pseudonym “Krista Freed.”

My hunch is that this was a paid hit-piece that was intended to intimidate me into silence.



Welp. That didn’t work. :D



This hit-piece has followed me everywhere I go. People who read it consider me a whacko-conspiracy theorist and a threat. Unfortunately, they never had the opportunity to see the videos that the article referred to so they could come to their own conclusion about what I stood for during these insane times. Guess what folks? I fought for YOU and your children, whether you understand it today or not.



So without further ado, here are links to every single video that was mentioned in the hit-piece.

I hope you take the time to listen and watch for yourself. In fact, please visit my Bitchute.com/MellowKat channel.

Click “Videos” and then choose “Oldest” so you can follow the progression of my observations and experiences. Please also READ THE DESCRIPTION of each video so you can learn more about my perspective for each clip.



For the record: I have NEVER had a rude encounter with a deputy or police officer. I have always been polite, and have never been escorted anywhere nor arrested. All of my interactions were respectful.

When asked to leave grocery stores after the threat that they would call the police, I always waited for the officer. Again…I was NEVER ESCORTED out of any facility. You can watch all of my video interactions to see for yourself.



1. BOS meeting on 11/16/21. Here, they try to paint it like I’ve been grabbed and escorted out of the room by a deputy. In fact, it was just the opposite. He and I were both kind to each other. He let me finish my statement, I thanked him and left.

Please read the description so you understand what happened, here. This is the video. Here is the image they LOVE to show. :D It sure makes for some good stories.

Please listen to what I had to say to my Supervisors, all hiding behind plexiglass while staring at their phones donning masks up to their eyeballs….

And please, read the description of each video.

Here is a sweet moment from 2022. Masks were STILL required for school children and in county board meetings, despite 80k people going to the Superbowl without masks. To add insult to injury, the County Supervisors were always behind walls of plexiglass or zooming in from home during these meetings. Here, they shut the meeting down, but we gave the children an opportunity to speak, anyway. Note…the same sweet deputy is in attendance. :) Watch: LET THEM SPEAK!





Up next is the interview that never aired, where I mentioned that my husband and I both thought the mask-orders would end sooner than later, because these made-in-china face-diapers were ineffective and downright harmful. This is on my Bitchute, but I also re-uploaded it to Substack:



Here are my shopping interactions:



1. While shopping at New Leaf in Aptos, I was confronted by the store manager (Jeb Binstead) in the checkout lane. Go to minute 6 for the action.

Did I call him a name under my breath AFTER he went back into the store? You betcha. Man, these were frustrating times. Once you get through it, you’ll see why I needed to release some steam with a naughty word or two.



2. Here is the interaction where I visited that same New Leaf and was pulled out of the store again. Please listen to the conversation for yourself.



3. I tried to buy a coffee with my 72 year old mother at Chromatic Coffee. That was fun. I wonder how this coffee shop owner feels about how he handled this, today.



4. Attempting to shop at Ace Hardware was another frustrating experience. Watch it for yourself, here.



5. Here is a video of me attempting to shop at Aptos Natural Foods, where I encountered Lana Navalia, the local chapter head of the Satanic temple of Satan Cruz.



6. A cash-drop at CVS pharmacy. Tip: always way-overpay.



7. A cash-drop at Trader Joes (I was not at this one, but I was so inspired by it, I cut it to music). The longer, original version may still be out there somewhere….



8. My message to our abominable public health officer/aka C U Next Time!



9. We shall Overcome rally. Henry Ealy. Tricia Lindsay. Denise & Tara.



10. See Axe The Vax rally at the Golden Gate Bridge and the protest outside of the Superintendents office at the beginning of this article.



11. We will not comply with tyranny video.



That’s all for now, folks. :) I’d encourage ALL of you to take the time to get to know who I am and what I stand for by watching all of my documentation from 2020 and on.



Here’s just a snippet of the 500+ videos I’ve made over the last 5 years:





Love, Kat



Here is a PDF of the hit-piece. I would prefer I don’t give them any more up-votes with “clicks” by sharing a link to their scummy platform.



Confrontational Anti Mask Vlogger Is Married To A Surgeon : Indybay 5.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download







