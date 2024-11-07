The interview that never aired.

Back in 2020, I was expressing my views on the forced masking, testing, and eventually…the mRNA jabs.

A journalist from VICE (Arielle) reached out to me on Facebook, asking if I would be interested in talking about my perspective on Covid. Of course, I agreed!

Arielle Duhaime-Ross: https://www.theopennotebook.com/writers/arielle-duhaime-ross

She arranged a pre-interview with a producer:

Well, you all saw the interview (above).

After the interview, I even sent Stephanie some links and resources:





I never received a response. :) This discussion went nowhere. I’m very curious to know what Arielle and her producer (Stephanie Brown) think about that pre-interview. Did I open their eyes…perhaps a tiny bit?



I assume the interview went nowhere because I actually made some SENSE. But, as many of you know…the mainstream platforms aren’t looking for balanced, informed perspectives. They love sensationalism and sound-bites.



As Stephanie even mentioned in the beginning of the interview, they were looking for a “character.” Perhaps a “character they could highlight for a hit-piece?

All you have to do is look to the stories they were doing back in 2020 and 2021; Vice was firmly rooted in the lamestream narrative that Convid was dangerous, and the vaccines were safe and effective. Ah, how time eventually reveals some truth.



If you find that you have family members or friends who have yet to awaken to this Con-vid nonsense, I think this interview might be worth sharing. Please feel free to pass it on!



Love,

(Not-very Mellow) Kat.