I recently caught up on some emails and read a request from Marco Silva, a “senior journalist with BBC news in London.”

Marco said several times that he would be “keen” to interview me about my encounter with a cloud-seeding pilot.

Sounds amazing! Anyone who is interested in my story? My first thought is always, “let’s go!”

After taking some time to look in to him and his employer(s), I realized he was probably looking to put out a hit-piece on me.

Been there, done that.



In this Substack, I thought I’d highlight the reasons why I am choosing to decline, and post it publicly for “transparency” with regard to how the MSM seeks to undermine action-ists.



Here was his email:

It was a pleasant-sounding message, with the exception of his title/signature:

Marco Silva

Senior Journalist, BBC Verify

Climate change disinformation reporter



A “climate-change disinformation reporter?” I wonder why he’s interested in my encounter. And…what is BBC Verify?



Today, I had the opportunity to look into Marco Silva for the first time. I found his “did you check the source” image somewhat amusing. Marco, I support that message. In fact, I decided to check you and your organization out, myself.

He is paid for his doxxing investigations by BBC News, BBC Verify and the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. Who are they? Who funds them? I’m curious, considering that he relies on them for a paycheck.



BBC Verify: According to CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, Deborah Turness, it is “an exciting step towards even greater transparency.” That sounds a lot like the “Trusted News Initiative.” Yikes.

BBC Verify’s CEO, Deborah Turness says: "If you know how it's made, you can trust what it says.”

Sounds cool, Deb.

I’m more interested in how your news agency is FUNDED (along with your “Director of Communications for Security and Intelligence” hubby, John Toker).



BBC Verify considers itself a fact-checking entity, who can “counter disinformation” to “bring clarity” to complex issues.

Gee. Where were you in 2020? Oh that’s right….erasing the online content from the critical thinkers who questioned the plan-demic.

I have a soft-spot for globalist-funded fact-checkers. I’ve had some experience with them in the past. I imagine Zuckerberg’s handlers paid several thousand of these types:

With a quick search, I found that UnHerd has a piece on BBC Verify’s failings. Noice.

According to his X-account, Marco Silva works with Oxford Climate Journalism Network (which is a part of the Reuters Institute). Let’s look at OCJN and their partners:

Here is the “core funder” Foundation of Reuters and OCJN: The Thomas Reuters Foundation.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism receives grants, donations and in-kind support from Universities, foundations, news organizations, academic institutions, and technology companies. Of course they do! You’ve been keeping up on my Bitchute.com/MellowKat channel, right?



Check out the Reuter’s Institute Study of Journalism’s latest Annual Report.



In the annual report, you can see more funding partners. More billionaires. Notable NGO’s that I’ve talked about before, and the Knight Foundation…helping develop “resilient” business models to “restore trust in media.”

Throw some more media controllers/public relations turds into the mix: the United Nations. ABC. BBC Academy. Edelman. BBC News. Code for Africa. Google News Initiative. Korea Press Foundation. Look up each one of these companies….

‘scuse me. I just vomited in my mouth.

It’s funny to see that Google has their own “News Initiative” to restore trust in media, considering how many truthers misinformation accounts they’ve kicked off of the BoobTube. They don’t even tell you how many they’ve suppressed with their algorithms.

Google News Initiative is also known as The Digital News Initiative. Here more from Netzpolitik on this issue.



No conflicts of interest, right?

“I TRUST you!” said the mainstream media subscriber, above. (@scriblig)



Marco Silva’s paycheck is likely being funded this year by Laudes Foundation and the European Climate Foundation. More on them, below.

Interesting to discover another unknown billionaire family. The Laudes Foundation was founded by the very wealthy Brenninkmeijer family, who wants to “accelerate the transition to a climate-positive and inclusive global economy”:

This Brenninkmeijer family (aka: the Laudes Foundation) is a whole other ball of wax.

Some more links on them here, here, here, and here. They’re also behind COFRA Holding, and COFRA Group. Whew!

This family owns clothing, real estate, food, private equity companies, etc. They also are intent on shaping the narrative to support renewable energy, sustainable food, private equity, retail, real estate, asset management, etc.



The second large funder of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network is the European Climate Foundation. Or ECF.

Think: carbon capture scams, Net Zero, and more NWO/UN SDG goals.

Here is the ECF 2023 Annual Report. Here, you can find more on their goals and accomplishments like: “ReNew2030: accelerating the global transition to renewable energy",” “Ukraine: laying the foundations for a green, resilient recovery,” and their launch of the European Climate Neutrality Observatory (ECNO) to “hold EU institutions to account in the successful delivery of the European Green Deal.”

ECF is also in with the WEF. It’s one big club, and we ain’t in it.

Who are the FUNDING PARTERS of the benevolent European Climate Foundation?



The usual suspects.





Some of them I’ve already covered, before. Rockefellers, Bloomberg, Hewlett Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Quadrature Climate Foundation, ClimateWorks, etc.



Yes, Marco. Your paycheck comes from the same billionaire-inspired NGOs that are trying to shove us into smart-cities after devastating our communities with manufactured floods, fires, hurricanes….

Does Marco know that his work is backed by Big Oil & Gas/black money?



I would like to imagine that Marco Silva might be open-minded enough to learn more about my concern with regard to all forms of geoengineering/weather modification research and applications…..

Especially considering that his country is finally admitting their plans for sun-dimming experiments (as though they haven’t been doing it for some time, now):





But then, I read through a few of his current posts and publications and I’m sore to report that Marco is just another Mockingbird Media puppet.

Take a look at his more recent hit-piece against a sweet African man, Jusper Machogu. Always picking on the little guy, aren’t they?

In this hit-piece, Marco Silva demonstrates his allegiance to the captured “climate scientists” who work for the United Nations via the IPCC.





Marco suggests that Jusper Machogu’s beliefs are “unfounded,” while the IPCC scientologist implies that it’s ignorant for Jusper to yearn for Africans to tap into their own reserves of oil, gas, and coal vs. continuing to be exploited by other nations.



PS: please check out Jusper’s Substack for yourself. He’s telling big governments around the world to stop preaching to them about climate change. Leave them alone, and let them use their own resources. Check him out, here:

Marco Silva’s handlers don’t like Jusper’s message. They want to restrict, monitor, capture, and enslave everyone with the NetZero agenda and keep the resources for themselves. Time to throw Jusper under the bus! He’s making too much sense!



Clearly, Jusper is a threat to benevolent billionaires who just want to save the planet from the confines of their private islands (with bunkers and natural springs). That is… when they’re not busy yachting/private-jetting to the next climate-change conference.



Marco writes:

and he continues…

Let’s not forget, Africans have been exploited while their resources have been extracted for generations. Let alone being experimented on with bioweapon-injections by the likes of the Harmaceutical industry and Bill Gates.



But forget all of that…We’re DEI-J, now. We’re green, goddammit! We’re sus-tainable!



Marco Silva and his billionaire backers need you to believe that Jusper is an ignorant conspiracy theorist, proven true by comparing Jusper’s views with those “crazies” who questioned the ConVid narrative, the bioweapon jabs, and the war in Puke-raine.

Hit pieces against small but passionate action-ists like this tell me that people are waking up, and the globies are desperate.



Here are a few more posts from Marco Silva that gave me some insight to his intentions. Note the “eye in the pyramid” artwork. Nice Satanic touch.

Marco, you are complicit in harms against humanity when you attack the people vs. the UN/NGO/Military/globalist predators with your “journalistic slant.”



I don’t believe that you genuinely care about my views and concerns around geoengineering. I think you and your backers are targeting up-n-coming action-ists.



I believe you wish to undermine those who demonstrate to the masses that they can stand up to their careless abusers.



For Marco and the other trusted news initiative SERFS: please look up a few “alternative” perspectives around these topics. Chew on them, and then get back to me with your thoughts:

HAARP.

NEXRAD.

SRM (sunlight reflection methods or Solar Radiation Modification).

SAI (stratospheric aerosol injection).

MCB (marine cloud brightening).

SAAM (stratospheric aerosol albedo modification).

Cloud seeding (note: I’m sure you think that cloud seeding is benign, because they’re just using silver iodide, right? Wrong.



Sun-dimming is NOT a new concept that needs to be unleashed to “save the planet” from “climate-change.” They already been doing it, and we have NOT given our informed consent.

So Marco, if you’re tracking my ‘Stack, read some more of my posts. Listen to the interviews I’ve already had.



Blaming carbon for climate change and extreme weather events is a “crude” joke, backed by the same big oil/gas NGO’s and billionaires that write your paycheck. Pun intended.



By the way, let me know if you have trouble watching any of my videos on Bitchute. I’ve been told that Bitchute is blocked for UK residents? Hip hip HOORAY for the “trusted news initiatives,” right?