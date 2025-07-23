Well, the Mockingbird Media is finally spelling out what some of us have known is coming for years: The carbon taxes and restrictions are here, loud and clear:

The article goes on to detail how other countries have started implementing restrictions and higher fees:



”France has prohibited short-haul domestic flights where the same journey can be completed by train in two-and-a-half hours or less - with similar regulations expected to be introduced in other major European countries in the near future.”



"Several European countries are starting to implement measures to curb air travel. In Belgium, passengers on short-haul flights and older aircraft are now subject to higher taxes.”

They make it clear: this change will inevitably be FORCED upon us.

From CNN in 2023:

Here, CNN describes the concept of carbon passports being assigned a “yearly carbon allowance” that can not be exceeded.

The “Institute of Sustainability Studies”:

Convid and the Climate Change fear-mongering has always and only been about getting the public to onboard to more surveillance/tracking/testing/restrictions.

Under the guise of “safety” and “health,” we’re being raped by the Corporatocracy.



Do you think people who fly in their private jets will be subject to restrictions based on plandemics or carbon allowances? Think again.



I worked in corporate aviation for close to 10 years. Those wealthy ones can and will continue to get away with everything.



Remember I discussed the behemoths behind the “Secure Identity Alliance?”

Thales and Idemia. These two groups, along with their various partners across the world, are the main drivers behind the biometric passport prison that has been incrementally rolling out for years. Please, watch the Idemia video on the global Secure Identity Alliance.

I covered my more recent travel observations on the increasingly restrictive biometric checkpoints, here.



The most frustrating aspect of the concept of carbon passports is something I’ve spelled out many times on past Bitchute videos: the wealthy individuals and corporations have designed this fraudulent scheme so they can afford to “offset” their carbon emissions via the purchase of “carbon credits.”

I’ve already discussed the carbon capture fraud many times:

Interview with Odessa.

With Benita Pedersen.

The Gates Carbon Capture swindle.

Gates & biomass swindle.

The Food Chain Reaction scenario = carbon taxes as a solution.

Frontier “Climate Fund” (Stripe, Alphabet, Meta carbon schemes).



Do you recall my frustration with the recent push by a few bad-actors to demonize our commercial flights for dimming the sun? This new narrative really aligns with the agenda to restrict our travel, no?



and here (click image below for the video clip):



This reminds me again to press you with this topic on biometric and movement surveillance. Take note of the cameras, and how they’ve been used around the world for plandemics and eventually….to “combat the climate crisis.”



Remember, you have ULEZ cameras in the UK monitoring license plates to charge drivers for not having low-emission vehicles. Again, with the emissions bullshit-

Thankfully, you have some heroes who are fighting back:





In the U.S., they’re rolling out ALPRs everywhere, under the guise of protecting YOU from crime. We all know how these ALPRs will eventually be used…..

For fun, here is what a Flock Safety ALPR looks like. They don’t just read plates…they can identify your vehicle’s unique rack/bumper stickers/features to identify and profile your coming and goings.



They’re short, black poles with a solar panel on top. They’re everywhere. Start looking around and documenting, please. Tell your neighbors, community, and family how to spot them. Ask your local agencies to remove them. Build that public pressure and refuse to back-down.

This is your open-air prison. YOU are funding it. You’re allowing them to build it. How long will you let these installations continue?

At some point, you’re going to have to ask yourself when enough is enough.



Life has been comfy for many of us, and I recognize that most people are sleepwalking through this unconventional war.



You don’t have much time before you suffer the consequences of your inaction.



Love, Kat