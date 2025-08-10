MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jose Gonzales Ortego's avatar
Jose Gonzales Ortego
8d

None of those intracellular parasites (viruses) concern me. It's that other disease that has spread like wildfire through the bulk of the population. Known simply as shitsagroing disease it's effects are widespread and include mental retardation, deceit, lies, hatred of the truth and inability to reason (among many others). That's the one that should really concern all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jose Gonzales Ortego's avatar
Jose Gonzales Ortego
8d

Lets break that down. Chikun Gun Ya. It's gotten so bad that even the birds have begun to arm themselves. :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by MellowKat and others
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture