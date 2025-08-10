Another case of problem-reaction-solution.

First, a little background:

DARPA and BARDA have been investing in bioweapon mRNA jabs for “mosquito-borne viruses” for a long time. You can find this in their “Innovation Timeline:”

Here, you can see how Moderna has strategically collaborated with BARDA and DARPA, Bill Gates and other harmaceutical companies to better poison protect you.

Don’t forget: Gates is partnered with Oxitec, along with the Wellcome Trust. The goal? To CrispR engineer mosquitoes to “protect public health.” Ha ha ha ha. Good one. Inversion is always the name of the game.



Here is some information on DARPA’s CHIKV (Chikungunya Virus) Challenge:

Inovio shared that DARPA invested $56 million: “Inovio’s DNA-based Monoclonal Antibody and DNA Vaccine Provide 100% Protection Against Lethal Chikungunya Virus Challenge in Preclinical Study”

And another piece on the CHIKV Challenge (sounds like Gate’s “Global Grand Challenges”):

Three years ago, I warned people that a mosquito-born “virus” would be blamed for the next “PLANDEMIC.”



At the time, I was deep-diving Oxitec’s CrispR/genetically modified mosquito releases happening around the world, and my concerns around the first pilot trial they were planning in California.

Please see my previous posts on my efforts to stop the experimental release in California here, here, here, and here. Please click on those hyperlinks to learn more about how their releases have fared over the last decade. (Not good).

On a positive note: Californians stood up and opposed this pilot release in 2022, and Oxitec quietly withdrew their Research Authorization request. I’ve been trying to show people how to fight back by exposing the foot soldiers and applying pressure, here and here and here.



Is Chikungunya the new Con-vid? Recent headlines would suggest it is the next psychological operation/Plan-demic on the horizon.



From the Daily Mail:

Time to spray us with nerve agents to keep us safe and healthy!

From CNN.



They’re on it! Time to roll out the fake tests, again. Gotta love these benevolent biotech companies coming to the rescue. Gaaaak!

A CRINGE-worthy headline from Bloomberg:



Sigh. Sigh. Sigh. Sighhhhhhh.



I saw this coming. I documented my discoveries in the hopes that people might start to see a pattern: Create the problem, offer the solution (to the tune of billions upon billions).



Here’s my advice: don’t panic.

Like Con-vid, these headlines are simply meant to scare you…to plant the seed of fear. They want you to rush out for your fake PCR test and fake diagnosis to keep the momentum going. Don’t fall for it. Run from the tests. Don’t let them lock you down like they did in 2020.



It appears that some cities in China had a little pushback to the lockdowns this time. Good.

Here is where I am, today. It’s possible that these GE mosquitoes are being used to poison you. It’s also possible that the powers that should-not-be are creating fear via the media, and blaming mild symptoms on a terrifying new “virus.”

They will proceed to convince you that you must be sprayed with toxic nerve agents to “protect you.” Don’t let them. They’ll convince you to let them release CrispR/GE (genetically engineered) mozzies in your neighborhood. Don’t let them.



Their interventions are intended to cause harm, in my humble opinion.



Medicine Girl made a few points worth considering, and credits Dr. Tom Cowan for his perspective on malaria (worth a listen):

”…a crisis always needs a villain. And a mosquito is a convenient one: faceless, global, easy to weaponize. From DDT (also known as polio) to digital mosquito surveillance, the myth of vector-borne terror is big business — for pesticide companies (also known as malaria), for vaccine developers, and yes, for the alternative medicine movements that need “safe” poisons to dilute into billion-dollar sugar pills.” and “What followed wasn’t just a reduction in mosquito populations. It was an explosion in malaria diagnoses. But instead of tracing symptoms back to environmental poisoning, medical authorities blamed the bugs.

The logic held because the symptoms matched: fever, chills, sweating, fatigue. But no one asked why they occurred in clusters, or why they followed pesticide campaigns.”

If I had a loaded wish for the world, it would be this:

Turn off the fucking television. This is a battle for your mind, so don’t “let them in.”



Start growing your own food and investing in your local community. Tackle the issues that impact YOUR community. If they’re dousing you in adulticides or dropping CrispR insects in your area? Make it stop.



Run far from the fraudulent PCR tests and needle-pushers.



Live your life. Do not comply and refuse to give your consent.



