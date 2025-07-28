Where do I start?



Roughly one year ago, I learned that there were a few mosquito vector control districts (MVCDs for short) that were spraying adulticides (organophosphate pesticides) via aircraft and drones.

I contacted a general manager (GM) of a local MVCD to inquire about what they were spraying.

The answer? Dibrom.

Active ingredient? Naled.



My investigation began:

PROHIBITED FOR USE IN THE EUROPEAN UNION? But not for us?

Do not be fooled, this shit is toxic. They haven’t studied the impact of this on YOUR health. They’ve only studied the efficacy of KILLING MOSQUITOES without considering the impact on non-target species. Sooooo typical of the Chemical and Pharmaceutical industry.

Interesting. Highly toxic to bees, eh? How are YOUR bees doing? Toxic to most aquatic life? Well, it doesn’t appear that they care much about that because look at the flight I tracked for this aerial adulticide operation for this district, HERE. Don’t worry…I tracked down this pilot, too.



Then I looked for the Manufacturer Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for Dibrom and here’s just one example of what you’ll find for one of them.

Here is another SDS for AMGUARD:

“Avoid inhalation of vapours and spray mist and contact with skin and eyes. Ensure adequate ventilation.”

”This Pesticide is extremely toxic to fish and aquatic invertebrates.” “Do not apply directly to water, to areas where surface water is present,” “Do not make applications when weather conditions favor drift from treated areas. Drift and runoff from treated areas MAY be HAZARDOUS to aquatic organisms in neighboring areas.”

Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. No data available on specific organ toxicity.

Classified as IARC-2B (POSSIBLY Carcinogenic to humans). Possibly? You mean, they simply haven’t observed or documented to establish the safety of this aerial assault, have they?

Isn’t it clever how “NO DATA AVAILABLE” is offered far too frequently when it comes to injections and applications?

This is by design.

Now I want you to know the name, address, and contact info for ONE manufacturer (there are several, you can find more) so you can contact them. Find them. Post signs all over their block and bullhorn them at the front door. Tell everyone who they are and what they do. Here is their MSDS sheet. Download, save, and share it:

Here is their address:



I made a call to action (CTA) in one of my earliest Substacks. It’s relevant again today, because the spraying has resumed in California, and probably your area too.

Here it is:

Take a stand against adulticides.

This is Gary Goodman (I covered him in the above ‘Stack). He sits as the Treasurer, on the BOARD OF DIRECTORS for the NGO, American Mosquito Control Association.



Mind you, the AMCA is a non-profit that is sponsored by GLOBAL CHEMICAL CORPORATIONS and their subsidiaries.

Gary’s conflict of interest? He also serves as the District manager for the MOSQUITO VECTOR CONTROL DISTRICT (MVCD) that authorizes the aerial assault with the same chemicals sold by the SPONSORS of the AMCA. Read the board minutes and expendiatures. Look up the payments/expenditures and they all connect to:



AMCA’s Sponsors: (see more in comments of my video, here):

AMGUARD Environmental Technologies,

Azelis A&ES,

Central Life Sciences,

Clarke,

Envu Environmental Science,

Helicopter Services Inc,

Leading Edge,

London Foggers, Inc,

MGK Insect Control Solutions,

Rad Source Technologies, Inc,

Superior-Angran LLC,

Target Specialty Products,

The McPherson Companies, Inc,

Valent BioSciences LLC,

Vectech, Inc,

Veseris

Vector Disease Control International (VDCI) ***note: this is who the pilot works for.



VDCI is a RENTOKIL COMPANY (they also wrote a letter of approval for the release of Oxitec’s GE mosquitoes in CA). https://www.rentokil.com/

From their website: “Rentokil is the world's largest pest control company, offering the

broadest, most advanced range of pest control solutions and services

in the industry. DIGITAL PEST MANAGEMENT: The modern world and its efficiencies –urbanisation and global trade – are evolving at such a rapid pace, thatthe threat of pest infestation is constantly growing and evolving.

New challenges require new solutions. Rentokil leverages technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud computing to help monitor, manage and control pest threats more effectively than ever before with digital pest control.

Source: https://www.rentokil.com/blog/food-safety/five-examples-iot-food-supply-chainhttps://www.rentokil.com/blog/food-safety/five-examples-iot-food-supply-chain”







This is another massive circle-jerk between government, global chemical corporations and biotechnology companies. Often funded by billionaires and other shady NGOs backed by NWO billionaires. An intricate web of $$ and poison.



I describe my findings for AMCA sponsors, here. I discuss the connections with IG Farben, Sanofi, and more. Please give it a listen when you have some time.



With your tax dollars, your local MVCD is paying for aerial spraying, fogging, and more harmful interventions…under the guise of HEALTH and SAFETY.



Again, the manager for your mosquito vector control district is likely purchasing highly expensive chemicals from the same companies who are the largest "Sponsors" of the non-profit, American Mosquito Control Asscociation=AMCA.



IT IS WORTH MENTIONING AGAIN:

As the DM for Sac-Yolo’s MVCD, Gary Goodman is directly responsible for approving the purchase and application of the very same chemicals of the non-profit AMCA (American Mosquito Control Association) that he sits on as the treasurer.



In July, the Sac-Yolo MVCD spent over $1,000,000 on advertising, chemicals, flights, UAS flights (yes, unmanned aircraft are spraying over wetlands and hard-to-reach areas as well). Find board meeting minutes and contact them, here.



More notes:

AMCA has a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with EMCA (European mosquito control association). I found this in board meeting minutes: page 3 https:// www.mosquito.org/assets/pdf/2024.05.13_Board+Minutes/



Note the other major conflicts of interest that AMCA has with EMCA and the WHO and more:



The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION is tied to the EMCA: European Mosquito control association.



According to bylaws: https://www.emca-online.eu/bylaws/

Maintain strong links and collaboration with international organisations, associations and institutions such as WHO (World Health Organization), SOVE (Society for Vector Ecology), E- SOVE (European Society for Vector Ecology), ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), AMCA (American Mosquito Control Association), and PAMCA (Pan-African Mosquito Control Association ). *SPONSORS FOR EMCA: Co-Diagnostics Inc (which is a PCR test company! https://co-dx.com/), Valent, Debug (Verily)***Verily is Alphabet/ Google!!”



DO. YOU. SEE. HOW. THIS. WORKS. YET?



I spoke with Gary Goodman and he admitted they were spraying Dibrom. He told me that they have a “long history of using these products.” He believes they’re safe because the EPA determined they’re safe. Did he ever read the package insert for himself? He was utterly embarrassed when I called him out for his conflicts of interest as a Treasurer for AMCA with the same chemical corporate sponsors that he purchases chemicals from (and uses over target areas). I wish I had recorded that call.

He felt that the EPA had done “a rigourous evaluation for their effectiveness for the target species…”

Sure. Fire-bomb a city and you’ll kill mosquitoes, too.

My issue: They never study the impact on the NON-TARGET SPECIES.

They neglect to consider the impact of dumping a toxic organophosphate nerve agent on bees, bats, fish, birds, butterflies, or humans. End of story. :( It STINKS.



The European Union won’t allow Naled/Dibrom. Why do WE?

It doesn’t take a dummy to recognize that our EPA/FDA/CDC, etc.etc. agencies are captured by industry interests and profit. They are paid to look the other way.



Next up:

Here is my confrontation with the adulticide-spraying pilot who works for VDCI (Vector Disease Control International), who is paid by Gary Goodman as the GM for Sac-Yolo MVCD.



For the record, Tim was very sweet. Very oblivious. He trusts the scientists and “experts” of the international chemical company that hired him to spray us like roaches. I gave Tim a handout with my summary of concerns regarding Naled and the garbage he’s spraying.



At minute 13:46, Tim tells me that it was a WWI nerve agent (as an organophosphate). This…is why it is so toxic for all of us.

Don’t just take it from Tim. Take it from the EPA’s own document: “Naled can cause cholinesterase inhibition in humans, which in turn can overstimulate the nervous system causing nausea, dizziness, confusion, and at very high exposures, respiratory paralysis and death.” Straight from the EPA’s mouth.

We MUST go after the EPA, along with the district managers/GMs of the Mosquito Vector Control Districts (along with the Mosquito Control Commissioners) in our respective areas.

Men like Gary Goodman are out there, and they need to be informed and exposed for perpetuating the poisoning of all life.



Gary: if you are ignorant, you no longer have an excuse. You are being informed, and the public is on to people like you and Mustafa Debboun.



What is a solution? What can you do? Get informed and apply pressure.



1. SIGN UP FOR YOUR SPRAY ALERTS in your area. Here are the spray alerts for Sac-Yolo MVCD:

Look up what they use. Find the MSDS sheets for yourselves:



NOTIFY YOUR COMMUNITY. Come together. Get informed about the risks. Bring it to the attention of your MVCD, your county supervisors, your city council, family and friends.



3. DEMAND that the AERIAL ADULTICIDE campaigns end immediately.



Only YOU can do this for your own county. I can’t fight every battle for you.



If you’re having trouble locating your local MVCD, use the following resources and steps: