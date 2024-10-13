Take a stand against adulticides.

Mosquito Vector Control Districts (MVCD)across California (and nationwide) are spraying toxic adulticides over neighborhoods & ecological reserves under the guise of protecting public health. The threat? Disease-spreading mosquitoes.

What are they spraying? Dibrom. Active ingredient? Naled. Risks?

No Spray Coalition: https://nospray.org/naled-insecticide-fact-sheet/





A Cure Worse than the disease? https://www.wlrn.org/news/2017-07-24/a-cure-worse-than-the-disease-despite-questions-on-pesticides-safety-naled-spraying-continues



See my old videos and links, here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/db9B29cfPd2u

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tn865z16uISh



Every manager of your local MVCD is the person responsible for deciding if and when they will use drones, aircraft, or fogging trucks to kill mosquitoes.



This call to action is for the Sacramento-Yolo MVCD.



PLEASE NOTE: You can do this with ANY mosquito vector control district that is actively spraying over communities. Find your district here: https://www.mosquito.org/amca-regions/



For CA: Map of CA Vector Control Districts. Find out if your county MVCD is spraying you. If so, call the manager and encourage your neighbors and community to do the same.

https://www.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=604a0fe9f2b74e98a53b53d192b2ac67&extent=-131.4442,32.5803,-108.7025,41.6862

Please Contact GARY GOODMAN. (Manager at SYMVCD AND Treasurer of Non-profit AMCA). Gary is the manager for Sac-Yolo MVCD. He is also on the board of the American Mosquito Control Association, a NON-PROFIT who is heavily sponsored by global chemical corporations.

https://www.mosquito.org/



Gary has a conflict of interest. As manager for SYMVCD, he is purchasing the chemicals from the chemical corporate sponsors of the non-profit (where he sits as treasurer), the AMCA. My previous video on global chemical corporate ties to mosquito vector control districts: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GoAUT6uE7ywK/

If you review past board minutes, you can see how much money SYMVCD spends on chemicals from each company.



Their next Board meeting is on October 15, 2024. Please consider leaving a public comment.

https://www.fightthebite.net/about/about-the-board/

Some of the Chemical corporations that sponsor the American Mosquito Control Association:

Azelis, Central LifeSciences, Valent BioSciences, Clarke Group, SE Johnson Center for Insect Science, ENVU (Bayer), AmGuard (formerly American Vanguard), Veseris, FMC Corp., VDCI (Vector Disease Control International), an OXITEC (search "Mellow Kat Oxitec" to find some older videos of mine).



In July, the Sac-Yolo MVCD spent over $1,000,000 on advertising, chemicals, flights, UAS flights (yes, unmanned aircraft are spraying over wetlands and hard-to-reach areas as well). https://www.fightthebite.net/download/agendas/BoardPacket_7_2024.pdf

To get in touch with Gary Goodman, please call: 800-429-1022. The District office is open from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.

DISTRICT LOCATIONS

Sacramento County Office

8631 Bond Road

Elk Grove, CA 95624



Thank you!