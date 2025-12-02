Simons Foundation International gave $1.25 million to the University of Washington (Seattle) to study Stratospheric Aerosol Injection.
“Modeling Atmospheric Turbulence and Its Impacts on Plume Dispersion for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection”
Again, I must start with this:
If RFK Jr. and Trump are sincere about stopping geoengineering, they need to start by DECLARING A MORATORIUM on all research, funding, and current operations. STAT.
Why haven’t they done that? I am ONE person. Unpaid. Researching on my own time and dime. Where is their beloved DOGE? Why aren’t they cutting off these NGOs and Universities?
I’ve named many billionaires and their NGOs, Universities, and private companies that are currently experimenting with various forms of geoengineering.
Please, put pressure on your elected representatives to demand a cease and desist of all forms of weather modification. And if they don’t respond, it’s time you reconsider giving them any more of your hard-earned income. At some point, we’ll be forced to starve the beast if they refuse to act in our interests.
But first, you need to get loud about it.
Now, let’s talk about another University and NGO partnership:
Professor Robert Wood at the University of Washington’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences received $1,254,674.00 from the Simons Foundation International, Ltd. for the project titled “Modeling Atmospheric Turbulence and its Impacts on Plume Dispersion.”
Here is the Simons Foundation Annual Report from 2024.
On page 24 of the annual report: “Even if alumina absorbs only one percent of solar radiation, for example, “this one percent could have a magnified ‘blanket effect’ when the heat is reemitted back in the stratosphere,” Chakrabarty says. An unexpected twist adds urgency to his research: Studies in recent years have shown that spacecraft already shed alumina particles into the atmosphere during both takeoff and reentry. A 250-kilogram satellite can release 30 kilograms of alumina when it returns from space, and those particles can hang in the stratosphere for half a year, Chakrabarty adds. “We do not have to wait for the SAI experiments to happen in the stratosphere to investigate alumina— the particles are already there,” he says.”
That reminds me: we may wish to do more investigation into the release of aluminum & other metal particulate into the stratosphere by our satellite launches. :( As of March 2025, over 14,000 satellites in orbit, with Musk hoping to have over 40k satellites in the near future.
Back to the Simons Foundation:
Here’s the Simons Foundation’s president, David Spergel (from Wikipedia):
Spergel is a 2001 MacArthur Fellow,[13]
and was a member of the NASA Advisory Council and chair of the Space Studies Board.[17]
Since 1994, Spergel is part of the Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP) project consortium.[10][18]
Currently, he is a member of the Simons Observatory,[19] chairs the Science Definition Team of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (formerly known as the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope),[20] and sits on the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Institution for Science (since 2022).[21]”
Back to the University of Washington professor who is running this “project”: Robert Wood at the University of Washington:
I typed in his project name and found a video, here. I was unable to save it, but I saved some screenshots from the presentation.
From the foundation’s website:
”The Simons Foundation has launched an international collaborative research program designed to fill fundamental scientific knowledge gaps relevant to Solar Radiation Management. SRM is an emerging collection of proposed approaches, including stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), marine cloud brightening (MCB) and cirrus cloud thinning (CCT), designed to modify the Earth’s radiative balance and cool the planet. Although reducing atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations is the only long-term strategy to mitigate climate change and other impacts, SRM might be able to ameliorate some of the negative impacts this century. However, SRM also may pose significant environmental and societal risks, including stratospheric warming, ozone depletion and changes in rainfall, thereby affecting water resources and agriculture. At present, not enough is known about SRM systems and their potential impacts to allow informed decisions by policymakers. This program aims to help fill key fundamental knowledge gaps in the science of SRM.”
I’m not a fan of NGOs and wealthy billionaires doing experiments with our atmosphere. How about you?
More on James Simons from Influence Watch.
While exploring the interests of the Simons Foundation, I found it amusing to see that they claim to care about autism, but have yet to acknowledge that there may be a link between the neurotoxic aluminum we’re breathing in and the aluminum in most of the childhood vaccinations. Sheesh.
I did a quick search to see who else might be interested in plume dispersion. I was denied access to this link at Harvard:
Here’s Frank Keutsch out of Harvard:
Well folks, that’s all for now. I’m waiting on some more details of the chemicals/metals in these University experiments funded by Quadrature Climate Foundation and Simons Foundation International.
I would encourage all of you to consider doing PRA (public records act) requests for other Universities that are exploring ways to “cool” the planet with geoengineering.
Use search terms like “Stratospheric Aerosol Injection,” “Solar Radiation Modification,” “Sunlight Reflection Methods,” “Marine Cloud Brightening,” “Stratospheric Albedo Modification,” and “geoengineering.”
Another tip: search for the names and players behind the studies and articles that talk about scientists researching geoengineering. From there, you can narrow down which agencies, Universities, and NGOs are involved, and start doing your own PRAs.
Love, Kat
