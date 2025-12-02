MellowKat's Newsletter

aware78
1d

These scumbags are not human.

Blue skies first time in a long time for the last day. It was mentioned that the particles stay in the air for a long time. Solar production was at an all time high yesterday, I now realise that its not just local regular spraying that blocks the sun but there is also a more long term blocking layer that we cant see. As evidenced by the solar production.

I also think drones are being used, up high, cannot be seen or heard. They disperse the poison and it doesn’t become visible until it expands and quite possibly can turn into complete overcast, blocking the sun and creating a heat dome.

On the bad days, the sun blocking and/or heat dome is almost always in full force by 4pm when power prices are at a high peak charge rate.

Darling Crimson
20h

What gets me in reading about so called research is... The research is done.

Operations have been going on for at least two decades of "solar radiation management".

The research they are claiming to be doing currently must be something other than what we are being told in these information packets.

Included in these operations, decades long we must recognize the inclusion of synthetic suns. When the Sun and it's light are stolen from us (life) how deadly is this? Why the uptick in vitamin D supplementation? Why doctors prescribe it when they rarely prescribe vitamins?

is time being wasted going after so called university researchers when the research has been finished and done decades ago? This is bigger than I sadly think most realize.

Just meditate on the concept of Our Organic Sun being occulted BY solar radiation management and synthetics sun(s) and moon(s) being superimposed in our upper atmosphere to act as our organic sun. What does the synthetic light do to our brain, our skin, our nutrients, our eyesight our food supply, our soil...etc?

Please think deeply about this entire synthetic artificial controllable deadly world that they are just about nearing completion in building. Unbeknownst to most of us. The solar radiation management is fully in operation along with synthetic sun's and moons.

I am certain most here are aware of geoengineeringwatch.com which houses decades of tireless research and tools to informing others.

Much gratitude your way Kat, keep up the excellent work 🥰💪

