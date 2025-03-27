It’s time to expose the lesser-known individuals who are directly responsible for pushing the solar radiation management experiments that are responsible for culling life on this planet.



Using Google translate, I learned a little about another SRM (solar radiation management) whore, Dustin Moskovitz. From Uncut-News:

Here is the translation to the first half:



“Profit-hungry billionaires like Bill Gates, George Soros, and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz have all expressed interest in "solar geoengineering," a highly controversial idea: cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight back into space.

Calls to accelerate research into solar radiation management (SRM), also known as solar geoengineering, are growing louder, especially as the planet is reportedly rapidly approaching the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature limit.

At the end of February, more than 60 researchers from leading institutions published a letter calling for a more thorough study of the strategy and small-scale field trials, while a UN report suggested it was time to explore whether SRM could help combat the climate crisis. The White House announced in October of last year that it would move forward with a five-year research plan to examine how to alter the amount of sunlight reaching Earth.”

Who is Dustin Moskovitz? Well, he is one of the co-founders of Facebook FartBox, and he’s worth $20 billion dollars as of 2025.

Open Philanthropy on SRM support.

Here’s what Moskovitz is backing: The Degrees Initiative.



Here’s a disgusting piece from CNBC:



Here are the PARTNERS of the DEGREES INITITATIVE. Note: SINCE 2011 they have been researching SRM





Thank you to Friends of the Earth for calling out the billionaire monsters behind this SRM agenda:



Dustin Moskowitz lives in San Francisco, CA. You may be able to find ways to reach him by searching for his offices with Asana. He’s REALLLLLLY into Artificial Intelligence, too.

A reminder that these experiments have been happening without full transparency or consent. Remember the Alameda, CA MCB (marine cloud brightening) experiment that was finally shut down with enough public outcry?



More info from the Wilson Center (another NGO that admitted an experiment would be done with MCB back in SEPTEMBER of 2020):

Even the Guardian mentions FUNDING from Open Philanthropy (aka: Dustin Moskowitz):