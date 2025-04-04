I decided to look into the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation because they were listed as funders for Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program.

They’re pretty influential as a Foundation. I’m going to share a plethora of screenshots of their spending during 2022 from their 2023 990 form at the end of this. They LOVE to give $$ for all of the causes I’ve become so critical about in the past five years.

Let’s start with a little history. Founded in 1966.

After Flora Hewlett died, Roger W. Heyns stepped in as the first non-family president of Hewlett Foundation:

Heyns co-founded the Public Policy Institute of California with a $70,000,000 endowment from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

What does the Public Policy Institute do? Well, it shapes public policy in California. Now you know who to thank for making California TANK! :D

Then David P. Gardner had his stint at Hewlett in the 90’s, before becoming chairman of the board for the Getty Trust (underground tunnels, anyone?). Check those two hyper-links, there. ;)

A little more on Gardner (a Mormon):

Then you have Paul Brest who stepped into the foundation in the early 2000’s:

Who is Paul Brest?

Under Brest, the Hewlett Foundation began focusing on climate change and “energy transition” in the mid-2000’s. They’re swapping funds with the United Nations Foundation. We’ll check out the United Nations Foundation partners another time. Evil sh*t.

Enter Amber Miller, Hewlett’s newest President.

So…there is a little history leading up to current investments. You’ll find that they’re not just seeking control of the energy industry, but involved in shaping the policies for DEI-J, Education, Abortion, elections, grassroots uprisings/social justice movements, and even paying off the media.

The tax form I reviewed was over 1100 pages long. Here is the full PDF for those who may be interested:

Hewlett 2023 Form 990 Pf Public Disclosure Full Return With Attachments 2.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



I found this tax form to be quite eye-opening when following the money. It is very clear to me, that Hewlett Foundation has been quite the catalyst behind of much of the “woke” agenda that has plagued California for quite some time.



Bear with the many screenshots that follow. I only managed to get through 300 pages before deciding I’d seen enough.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Hewlett Foundation’s influence on global affairs, the media, expanding abortion access in black & brown countries, shaping education and educators, funding the MEDIA, elevating the LGBTQIA+ agenda, investing in carbon-capture scams around the world, and swapping funds with fellow evildoer philanthroCapitalists like the Rockefellers and more.

Also important to note:

These are the current advisors to the Foundation’s Investment Committee:

Kelly Meldrum managed millions for Adams Street Partners.

Adams Street Partners has billions in managed funds. They’re well-connected to the billionaires around the world.

The same goes for Scott Simon:



Andrew Spokes, who is the managing partner and Executive Chair of Farallon Captial Management. He has a background in banking as Executive DIrector and Head of Corporate Finance for Goldman Sachs (Asia).

More on Farallon Capital Management:

Now for a sampling of screenshots I pulled from roughly 300 pages of the 1141 page tax form for just ONE YEAR:



Here are some examples of how the William and Flora Hewlett foundation pay off the media:



The Associated Press:

They want to make sure there isn’t any “disinformation” out there. Ha!

They shape educators & schools with regard to DEI-J initiatives, “racial justice,” attitudes around climate/energy, and much more :

Energizing political groups and “supporting” elections:



They are hugely into abortion, reproductive rights (aka: “family planning”) and “supportive POLICY-making” (mostly in black & brown countries).

Climate Change, Carbon Capture, Minerals & other Energy Investments:

Even Data:



Here, they’re funding the IMF (International Monetary Fund)=Global bankster.

Capital Groups & Rockefellers and United Nations Foundation:

Again, this is JUST a sliver of insight into how these billionaires tuck and trade their money while evading taxes. For years, I’ve spent my time “following the money” and it’s tedious. I “get it.” I’m hoping this helps more people understand how the money flows between global public-private-partnerships and players. They wield tremendous influence over our everyday lives in this “system.” They shape the narrative & political landscape of our world.



The wealthy are all complicit in the pooling of investments that ultimately design the Problem-Reaction-Solution method. They create the “problem,” manage the media “message” to get a reaction, and then offer their pre-designed “solution.” For example: Convince people that carbon emissions will kill us all. Pay the media to parrot that narrative. Develop a carbon-capture/storage market, tax for emissions, & rake it in with carefully placed investments.



That’s all for now. :)









