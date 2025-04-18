While looking into SilverLining (Rachel Pritzker & co), I found another organization:

I’d like to introduce the Quadrature Climate Foundation. No founders listed, anywhere.



This is where it gets sticky. You can’t find out WHO founded the Quadrature Foundation. They were founded by Quadrature Capital in 2019. Who founded that?



Who the hell is behind Quadrature Capital?

This is where you have to start following the money. Who are the partners? Who does this organization FUND?

You can find a lot by taking a walk down the “Partners List” of the QC Foundation:

Here are a few that stood out:



1. The ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATIONS:





2. European Climate Foundation and their PARTNERS: It’s one large circle-jerk!

Pretty much, you have the Rockefellers & BLOOMBERG (a billionaire Lefty who runs Every Town USA to lobby against all your right to bear arms..unless you live in Ukraine…sigh).

See more partners, here and you’ll see the circle-jerk of friends funding friends (TAX EVASION):



Quadrature Climate Foundation gave quite a bit to ECF:

Quadrature Climate Foundation also funded SilverLining, as covered previously with Rachel Pritzker:

(SilverLining and UW were linked for the experimental MCB project)



Quadrature Climate Foundation gave $20,000,000 and then $15,000,000 to The Windward Fund (linked to Arabella Advisors). Nothing to see here, folks! Just a bunch of billionaires funneling money to each other to prop up their support their mutual genocidal endeavors:



The Windward Fund is MANAGED by this “dark” agency: Arabella Advisors.



The Degrees Initiative (I touched on this previously with Dustin Moskovitz):



$50,000,000 went to Grantham Foundation, who funds all sorts of geoengineering experiments.

And the Grantham Trust:



The Growald Climate Fund: (They’re all about shaping the global narrative and influencing markets via education/propaganda/partnerships):



Climate Breakthrough Inc. (Essentially the David & Lucile Packard Foundation (I’ve also covered them before):

The ClimateWorks Foundation (global “cooling,” mostly focused on zero-emissions/reducing carbon/etc. See their report, here for a summary of their work and partners.







The WEF (World Economic Forum):

Some more universities, media, & NGO’s

UCAR is linked to the NSF (National Science Foundation) which is a HUGE supporter of atmospheric research and FUNDING:



Allied Climate Partners.

Note that “Three Cairns Group is “incubating” Allied Climate Partners. Anchor partners to ACP include Sea Change Foundation International and other key philanthropies.” More on them, below:



Ok…Three Cairns Group wants to decarbonize the planet:

I find the Co-founder’s connections to be a bit nauseating:

Then you have the Sea Change Foundation:



Then you have the Sunrise Project US. Good golly, following the $$ is exhausting!







Essentially, this is just another example of how tedious it is to get to the bottom of WHO is behind WHAT when it comes to Carbon capture scams, global governance, sustainable development initiatives, and seed-funding. These billionaires know how to tuck and hide their money-laundering via multiple NGO’s/funds/etc.



It appears to me that Rockefeller & wealthy UK billionaires are driving many of these policies. They’re shaping the narrative with feel-good buzzwords like “net-zero,” “Resilient,” “Sustainable,” “Green,” and the list goes on.



Love, MK





