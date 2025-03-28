A man known for his covert and overt manipulation of global affairs, staged protests, and insider trading…George “Schwartz” Soros, is another menace to society that needs to be blamed and shamed for his meddling in solar radiation management.



From Forbes:

He’s even calling on his buddies at the WORLD BANK to step up international funding to deny sunshine for ALL LIFE.

From TIME:

UGH. So now we have to worry about billionaire-funded ships that are doing experimental research projects, too? TRY AND HANG, my friends.

It’s not the everyday “ship tracks” or “fuel,” like some controlled-operatives funded by the Illuminati might suggest. It’s the bloated billionaire f**s like George Soros and fro-yo Moskowitz who are intentionally blocking the sun with their experiments.



From TOTT news out of AU:

Soros, your time is up. You’re a crusty old goat who needs to be cut off from funding any more of these experiments.



Yeah right, Schwartz Soros. You care about advancing human rights, equity, and justice about as much as Bill & Melinda. For more on Soros, check out Whitney Webb’s investigation into his shady dealings, here, and here.



And here from Capital Research:

Please check out some more of his history and connections on Wiki. Yes, I understand that Wiki has flaws. But it also offers some insight into other organizations/names/players you can research on your own. Note that these billionaires evade most of their taxes by shoveling their billions into multiple NGOs/Foundations. I think it’s time that NGOs were scrutinized by DOGE, don’t you? And then SHUT DOWN.



From Fortune:

Please take note: scumbags like George line the pockets of politicians, who make policies that can drive DOWN a market (like coal, etc) so it can be bought for pennies on the dollar by scumbags like Schwartz Soros, BlackRock, etc.



From the Guardian:





TRY AND HANG

See how this works?

George Soros, you are a menace to society. The #GuillotineTreatment for wanks like yourself might be a more affordable AND effective option for humanity with regard to “saving the planet.”





















