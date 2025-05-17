When time permits, I will attempt to expose the Universities that have an active hand in geoengineering/weather modification research one at a time. We’ve talked about Harvard, and I mentioned the University of Washington (tied to SilverLining) and their MCB (Marine Cloud Brightening) experiment out of Alameda, CA.



Quick note: I’m waiting on a PRA request to learn more about their U.W. Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science’s other experiments.



For today, I’d like to introduce some of the names and faces from the University of Chicago and their “Climate Systems Engineering Initiative” aka: CSEi.



University of Chicago received more than $125,000,000 for the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth, which includes the CSEi. They’re not only hot for SRM (which they call “sunlight reflection methods”), but they’re in the carbon capture & storage ponzi scheme as well. Here is a link to more info.

Oh look! CSEi has received some funding to “advance SRM research” from the black-hole money-pit “Quadrature Climate Foundation.” I covered the shady Quadratrue Climate Foundation, here.

I love helping you put names to faces behind the SRM research.

Meet the University of Chicago’s Climate Systems Engineering Initiative “Leadership” staff:

Aww. If it isn’t Bill Gates’s right hand man: good old David Keith from Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program. Looks like he cozied up to Chicago’s Climate Systems Engineering Initiative back in 2023.

Here is his “conflicts of interest” statement. Interestingly, NO mention of Kill Bill! Probably because Baby Billy hides behind all of his NGOs.



By the way, here are some phone numbers to his various assistants: 773-702-8260 and 617-495-0675 and/or 617-495-5922 (old #).

His mailing address is: Geophysical Sciences, 5734 South Ellis Avenue, University of Chicago, Chicago IL 60637. Send your love letters, there.

I called both him and fellow crony, Ken Caldeira a few years ago, here.



Next, we have Macol Cerda, who has strong ties with USAID & NOAA. She also lauched a “Climate Health Initiative” via one of NOAA’s “global programs.” Barf.

She was also the Executive Director of the Stevanovich Institute on the Formation of Knowledge at the University of Chicago. Link, here.

Up next? Robin Dolezal and Bejamin Peltz and their contact emails. They’re insignificant, but still play a role in this geoengineering/CCS baloney.

Benjamin Peltz:

Now let’s look at the rest of the crew.

David Archer, who is obsessed with the carbon cycle, climate change/global warming and more:

Here is David’s contact info: d-archer@uchicago.edu and 773-702-0823.



Then, we have Robert Rosner. He served on the Argonne National Laboratory as Chief Scientist and Associate Laboratory Director for Physical, Biological, and Computational Sciences. UCEi has also partnered with Argonne Nat’l Lab.

Contact: r-rosner@uchicago.edu.

Up next is Stewart Rowan of the Rowan Group at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering.

Stewart Rowan is the principal Investigator of the Rowan Group at the Pritzker School of Molecular engineering. The school was named for a “major benefactor,” the Pritzker Foundation. This school pursues engineering “solutions” for energy and “sustainability.” :) Right. More like “problem-reaction-solution.” Contact: 773-702-4833 and stuartrowan@uchicago.edu.

The Pritzker Foundation. :) Good old Rachel comes to mind:

Tiffany A. Shaw (focused on “anthropogenic emissions” but fails to understand how her involvement in SRM is contributing to the “emissions.” Email: tas1@uchicago.edu

Then you have a Kellogg. Any relation to the Kellogg (Will Keith Kellogg) family (worth billions) & their multiple foundations?



Kellogg has a Ph.D. in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. Here is one bio I found, and a bio from Forbes (he is a Former Contributor). You can reach him at kelloggr@uchicago.edu.





For those who want to take action: pick up the phone or write an email to these individuals.

Another option might include someone taking the initiative to submit a public records act request to learn more about CSEi’s “Sunlight Reflection Methods” and/or any other geoengineering/weather modification research/experiments they’ve had since CSEi’s inception.



Let me know what you find!



Love, Kat

