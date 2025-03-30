Rachel Pritzker is another billionaire who funds experiments and “research” in weather modification/geoengineering through her . Here, I will connect her to Silver Lining NGO and the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program.



Let’s start with Silver Lining. Silver Lining is behind some of the experiments in modifying the weather.

They were behind the research/experiment in Alameda, CA. This project was eventually shut down, do to public awareness and outcry, as the local representatives had NOT been notified about this “experiment” in their own backyard.



The experiment was taking place on the deck of the USS Hornet, and after roughly one month, it was halted after public outcry from residents.

Here is their 17-4 form from the NOAA weather modification library.

The experiment was a project they labeled “CAARE” (Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol and Research and Engagement Facility).

Note: if you "CAARE" about unapproved experiments taking place without approval from your county representatives, feel free to contact Sarah Doherty at the UW College of the Environment:

When I first found out about the MCB project off of the USS Hornet, I put out a call to action to protest, make calls to local representatives, and to spread awareness about the project. You can see that video, here “Get Salty With ‘Em.” Here is a screenshot (it only had a couple hundred views:

Rachel Pritzker is one influential billionaire connected to The SilverLining NGO.

Rachel runs the Pritzker Innovation Fund, which “supports the development and advancement of paradigm-shifting ideas to address the world’s most wicked problems.”

Of course, she’s not the only menace on the SilverLining block, but remember…I’m tackling one wealthy individual at a time (Jay Faison of the 2040 Foundation is on the list):

Rachel Pritzker comes from a VERY private and wealthy family with a background in hotels, cruises, and tobacco and MUCH MORE. Just search the name “Pritzker” to find more on their global influence. Here’s a snippet from Inside Philanthropy:



And another article from Vanity Fair.

Rachel is the President and Founder of the Pritzker Innovation Fund (Climate and Energy focused). She’s clearly aligned with much of UN SDG/DEI initiatives per the partners and press releases.

She’s also a board member of Energy for Growth Hub , a global nonprofit promoting “energy solutions” like nuclear power, hydropower (think “cloud seeding” to benefit irrigation districts and water), carbon capture baloney and other fake climate ponzi-schemes:

Here’s that word “BREAKTHROUGH,” again. Reminds me of Bill Gates’s “Breakthrough Energy Ventures” with his little buddy Ken Caldeira, who loves the idea of “putting pathogens in clouds.” I wonder if they’re pals….



Rachel Pritzker, through the the Pritzker Fund, supports SRM research by funding projects like the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program:

Rachel Pritzker lives in the Bay Area.

Note: Roland Pritzker (a relative?) also sits as chairman of the Pritzker Innovation Fund.

That’s all for now. I think it’s important we identify the names, faces, and individuals who are invested in these climate/energy/modification markets. Rachel Pritzker and Roland Pritzker are two more of those people.



