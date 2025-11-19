In March of this year (2025), a family member and I submitted a Public Records Act request for the University of Washington’s Atmospheric & Climate Sciences Department, after learning that they were behind the Marine Cloud Brightening experiment in Alameda, CA. More on UW’s program at the end of this ‘stack.



Nine months later, I received only a few documents in return. I have re-submitted my PRA request to ask for more specifics. Here is part of what I learned:



The Quadrature Climate Foundation is one of the funders, and likely directly responsible for the experiment done without public consent in California:



The Quadrature Climate Foundation (QCF) gave a $2,500,000 grant for a MCB experiment in February of 2024.

Let’s go back to the MCB experiment in Alameda, CA in April/May of 2024.

This was the entry found in the NOAA library, link here.

Of COURSE there was no EIR (Environmental Impact Report) done/filed/considered. Business as usual!



This piece was published in the Scientific American about the “quiet” launch of this experiment. It was eventually halted after enough public pushback.



And see the link to the publication in the Geoengineering Monitor, here.

After enough public pushback, the experiment was halted.

The city of Alameda commented on this debacle in a Facebook post:

“City responds to questions about a University of Washington cloud brightening experiment on the U.S.S. Hornet

Following a series of recent news articles appearing in local and national headlines in early April, the City of Alameda was made aware of a University of Washington cloud brightening experiment that was taking place without the City’s knowledge on the deck of the U.S.S. Hornet involving spraying sea salt water with a machine resembling a snow maker. Upon learning of the spraying experiment, the City instructed the U.S.S. Hornet and the University of Washington to halt the experiment on the grounds that it was in violation of the City’s lease with the U.S.S. Hornet. The U.S.S. Hornet and the University of Washington have confirmed that they have stopped spraying in compliance with the City’s instruction.

City staff are working with a team of biological and hazardous materials consultants to independently evaluate the health and environmental safety of this particular experiment. In particular, the City is evaluating the chemical compounds in the spray to determine if they are a hazard either inhaled in aerosol form by humans and animals, or landing on the ground or in the bay. The findings from the evaluation will be provided to the public, and shared with the City Council for consideration in June. At this time, there is no indication that the spray from the previous experiments presented a threat to human health or the environment.

This is a research project led by scientists from the University of Washington investigating the feasibility and potential impacts of reducing climate warming by intentionally increasing the reflection of sunlight by enhancing marine clouds (aka “cloud brightening”). You can find more information on the University of Washington Facility and the Marine Cloud Brightening Program on the USS Hornet’s website looking under “exhibits” https://uss-hornet.org/visit-hornet/exhibits.”

Folks, YOU can get to the bottom of WHO is doing WHAT and HOW these projects are FUNDED.

1. You can check the NOAA library for non-federal weather modification experiments in your area. Here, you’ll find the contact information for each experiment, and you’ll know where to direct your questions/PRA requests and more.

2. You can file a public records act (PRA) request with the University or governmental agency that is doing each experiment.

3. You can contact the “sponsor” and the “operator” in the NOAA 17-4 submission (as shown in screenshot, above).



Why, oh WHY hasn’t DOGE done this yet? I’m ONE PERSON. YOU CAN DO THIS TOO! All hands on deck!



For my older post on QCF:



Again: The Quadrature Climate Foundation is just ONE NGO of many that is behind a significant portion of Geoengineering research. From an article in Philanthropy News Digest:

Learn more about Greg De Temmerman, here.



From MIT:

From the MIT article: “A London-based nonprofit is poised to become one of the world’s largest financial backers of solar geoengineering research. And it’s just one of a growing number of foundations eager to support scientists exploring whether the world could ease climate change by reflecting away more sunlight.

Quadrature Climate Foundation, established in 2019 and funded through the proceeds of the investment fund Quadrature Capital, plans to provide $40 million for work in this field over the next three years, Greg De Temmerman, the organization’s chief science officer, told MIT Technology Review.

That’s a big number for this subject—double what all foundations and wealthy individuals provided from 2008 through 2018 and roughly on par with what the US government has offered to date.”



You, dear reader, can also research every NGO’s 990 tax forms and annual reports (where you will find more connections to partnerships/donors/grants, etc.



Here is a document that shares their annual report and financial statements, ending in 2024.



Next, you can research the names and faces of the people who serve these NGOs, and who are complicit in these geoengineering experiments in your neck of the woods.



You can also search their “Career openings” on their website to learn more about their operations:

Here is who YOU can hold accountable at the Quadrature Climate Foundation.



Founders of Quadrature: Greg Skinner and Suneil Setiya.



Greg Skinner is co-founder and co-CEO of Quadrature Climate Foundation. He has “extensive work experience in the finance and climate sectors.



From Rocketreach: “Greg Skinner, based in London, GB, is currently a Owner at Quadrature. Greg Skinner brings experience from previous roles at Quadrature Climate Foundation, DPFM, The D. E. Shaw Group and Salomon Brothers. Greg Skinner holds a 1991 - 1994 BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science @ The University of Manchester. With a robust skill set that includes Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Investments, Customer Service, Strategic Planning and more.”

From Finance Yahoo, you can see that Greg is invested in renewable energy (both green hydrogen & solar):

I find it a bit silly that Greg Skinner is backing both the dimming of the sun and solar energy. :D



Suneil Setiya is a British financier, physicist, and philanthropist. Both he and Greg worked at D.E. Shaw & Co.

According to Wikipedia: “D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. is a multinational investment management firm founded in 1988 by David E. Shaw and based in New York City. The company is known for developing complicated mathematical models and computer programs to exploit anomalies in financial markets.[5] As of 2025, D. E. Shaw has $65 billion in assets under management, including alternative investments and long strategies.[3]”

Suneil Setiya’s Philanthropy and the Quadrature Climate Foundation

In addition to his financial achievements, Suneil Setiya is deeply involved in philanthropy, particularly in climate change initiatives. In 2019, he co-founded the Quadrature Climate Foundation (QCF) with Greg Skinner. The foundation aims to address environmental challenges by funding innovative research and projects that contribute to sustainability.

One of QCF’s most notable contributions is its $40 million investment in solar geoengineering research. This initiative focuses on developing technological solutions to mitigate climate change, reflecting Setiya’s commitment to leveraging science and technology for global impact. Through QCF, he continues to support efforts that align with his vision for a sustainable future.



Blog post:

Suneil Setiya is a British financier, philanthropist, and innovator renowned for his groundbreaking work in quantitative finance and large-scale climate philanthropy. As the co-founder of Quadrature Capital, a London-based hedge fund specializing in quantitative trading strategies, Setiya has cemented his place among the most influential minds in modern finance. In parallel, he leads the charge against climate change through the Quadrature Climate Foundation (QCF), an organization that has committed over $1 billion to combat the planet’s most pressing environmental crises. With an estimated net worth surpassing the billion-pound mark and a growing influence in both the financial and philanthropic arenas, Suneil Setiya exemplifies the synergy between business success and global responsibility.



Here are the rest of Quadrature Climate Foundation’s players:

Board of Trustees:

Here is the Advisory Board. If you know ‘em, shame ‘em.

Universities are complicit in these geoengineering experiments. We need Trump and RFK Jr. to step in and cut these experiments off! Please bombard them on their social media accounts and demand that they declare a moratorium on all weather modification experiments, STAT.



Here is the UW Atmospheric and Climate Sciences:

Learn more about their team out of Seattle. Get to know their names and faces.

Here is Sarah Doherty, the lead on the Alameda MCB experiment:



Before it disappears, here are her details:

”Through her graduate and post-graduate studies Sarah has been very actively involved in research on atmospheric aerosols. Aerosols are small particles suspended in the atmosphere that interact with sunlight, thereby reducing the amount of sunlight that reaches the surface of the earth and, when the particles are dark (i.e. gray, brown or black), heating the atmosphere. These particles can also affect climate by interacting with clouds, changing their reflectivity, likelihood of precipitating, and how long the clouds last. Sarah’s research has mostly focused on field measurements of aerosols and associated instrument work. She holds a patent on a specialized instrument she developed to measure aerosol optical properties as part of her PhD work. In addition to direct research, she has a strong interest in science management. For seven years (2003-2010) Sarah was the Executive Officer of the International Global Atmospheric Chemistry Project where she combined her research efforts with organizing multi-national science initiatives, workshops and conferences.

As a graduate student and postdoctoral fellow Sarah participated in field campaigns (SEAS, LINC, INDOEX, ACE-Asia) measuring aerosol optical properties, with the goal of quantifying how light scattering and absorption by aerosols affect climate. Her work then focused in specifically on the effects of black carbon (soot) aerosols on climate. With colleagues at UW, she helped develop an instrument to quantify light-absorbing particles from snow samples, then the team did a survey of black carbon in snow that spanned the Arctic, northern China and central North America. The resulting data set is being used to test and improve climate model estimates of the impact of black carbon on climate.

Responding to a request from the policy community for a better estimate of black carbon effects on climate, Sarah co-lead a multi-national paper on “Bounding the role of black carbon in climate: A scientific assessment”, which has now been cited more than 2,000 times in the scientific literature. She was also a lead author on the 2017 U.S. Climate Science Special Report: Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume I, and was the Assessment Coordinator for the 2018 Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion.

Sarah recently returned to her roots in field measurements of atmospheric aerosols, participating in the five-year NASA ORACLES project. The goal of ORACLES is to quantify how biomass burning aerosol from agricultural fires across south-central Africa affect climate, both through direct scattering and absorption and by affecting clouds over the southeast Atlantic Ocean.

Since 2018, Sarah has been the Program Manager and now Program Director for the Marine Cloud Brightening Program, which is a consortium of teams from the UW College of the Environment, SRI (formerly PARC) and SilverLining. The goal of the MCB Program is to determine whether the addition of sea salt particles to low marine clouds could be used as an effective climate intervention mechanism to mitigate climate warming. The science questions involved with answering this are many of the same questions that need to be addressed in order to understand how inadvertent emissions of aerosols from human activities are already affecting climate. The team is simultaneously addressing the engineering, modeling and observational-design efforts needed to carry out this research.

Current Research Projects

Program Director, Marine Cloud Brightening Program (with Prof. Robert Wood, UW Dept of Atmospheric Sciences)



Here is an article done by Sarah Doherty (the lead on the MCB experiment out of Alameda).



You can learn more about funding when you read the “Acknowledgements” of a study, like this:

From here, I might look into these players for more deep dives:

-World Climate Research Programme

-Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean, & Ecosystem Studies (CICOES)

-The NOAA Cooperative Agreement NA20OAR4320271



Happy digging!



