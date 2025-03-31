Today I would like to discuss the funders of Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program: The Salata Institute. The research around solar geoengineering has been ongoing for decades.

You can look more into the Advisory Committee and Faculty supported by grants, here.



Now for the dirt. Who is funding Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research? Here are the individuals:



Today, I’m going to focus on the NGOs that are funding the solar geoengineering research program at Harvard.

I’m going to give you a quick summary of each organization. Please use hyperlinks for more information. I’m just going to scratch the surface, here. I encourage everyone to dig in and investigate as they feel inspired!



1. The J. Baker Foundation:

After reviewing their tax forms, I found that a significant contributor to this Foundation is Julian Baker.

Julian Baker is a cofounder of Baker Brothers Advisors, a NY Hedge Fund that specializes in biotechnology stocks. Out of the billions he manages, his most profitable ventures was a $6 billion investment in Seagen Inc. (formerly Seattle Genetics).

The J Baker Foundation also has over $41 million worth of stocks in SeaGen (formerly Seattle Genetics, of which Bill Gates and Paul Allen were early investors).

So…a “biotech” hedgefund manager is giving to Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program.



2. The Blue Marble Fund. Essentially, there is no information on who founded The Blue Marble Fund. This strikes me as one of those elusive, “black money” funds where you can’t trace it back to the billionaires behind it.

The closest comparisons I could find were: Blue Marble Ventures, an investment organization that funds inventors & entrepreneurs, and Blue Marble Capital, who is “innovating to Net Zero” via a variety of ways described here.



3. OW Caspersen Foudation: another confusing one, and not discoverable with a search on Guidestar. I found a link to Finn Michael Westby Caspersen (an American financier and “philanthroCAPITALIST” and graduate of Harvard Law School. Another billionaire.



4. The Crows Nest Foundation. Enter Mary Anne Citrino, who is part of Blackstones Corporate Advisory Group. She is listed as a Trustee along with her husband, Todd Wakelee Smith on The Crows Nest Foundation tax form.

They are married, according to a NYT archive.

So, she’s connected to BLACKSTONE,

And she is a director at Alcoa Corporation (a global mining company/aluminum producer. A red flag for me, considering Aluminum in solar geoeningeering and cloud-seeding flares). Yikes.





For those interested in exploring they key players of Alcoa (as I think this will be a company worth investigating further, please visit this chart on The Org. This would take another investigation and Substack for me. I invite others to dive in!

She is also on the governance board at HP, and Barclays (Banking!!), and a BOD for an international food retailer. Oof.