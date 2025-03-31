Who funds Harvard's Solar Geoengineering Research Program?
Secretive Funds & global influencers
Today I would like to discuss the funders of Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program: The Salata Institute. The research around solar geoengineering has been ongoing for decades.
You can look more into the Advisory Committee and Faculty supported by grants, here.
Now for the dirt. Who is funding Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research? Here are the individuals:
Today, I’m going to focus on the NGOs that are funding the solar geoengineering research program at Harvard.
I’m going to give you a quick summary of each organization. Please use hyperlinks for more information. I’m just going to scratch the surface, here. I encourage everyone to dig in and investigate as they feel inspired!
1. The J. Baker Foundation:
After reviewing their tax forms, I found that a significant contributor to this Foundation is Julian Baker.
Julian Baker is a cofounder of Baker Brothers Advisors, a NY Hedge Fund that specializes in biotechnology stocks. Out of the billions he manages, his most profitable ventures was a $6 billion investment in Seagen Inc. (formerly Seattle Genetics).
The J Baker Foundation also has over $41 million worth of stocks in SeaGen (formerly Seattle Genetics, of which Bill Gates and Paul Allen were early investors).
So…a “biotech” hedgefund manager is giving to Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program.
2. The Blue Marble Fund. Essentially, there is no information on who founded The Blue Marble Fund. This strikes me as one of those elusive, “black money” funds where you can’t trace it back to the billionaires behind it.
The closest comparisons I could find were: Blue Marble Ventures, an investment organization that funds inventors & entrepreneurs, and Blue Marble Capital, who is “innovating to Net Zero” via a variety of ways described here.
3. OW Caspersen Foudation: another confusing one, and not discoverable with a search on Guidestar. I found a link to Finn Michael Westby Caspersen (an American financier and “philanthroCAPITALIST” and graduate of Harvard Law School. Another billionaire.
4. The Crows Nest Foundation. Enter Mary Anne Citrino, who is part of Blackstones Corporate Advisory Group. She is listed as a Trustee along with her husband, Todd Wakelee Smith on The Crows Nest Foundation tax form.
They are married, according to a NYT archive.
So, she’s connected to BLACKSTONE,
And she is a director at Alcoa Corporation (a global mining company/aluminum producer. A red flag for me, considering Aluminum in solar geoeningeering and cloud-seeding flares). Yikes.
For those interested in exploring they key players of Alcoa (as I think this will be a company worth investigating further, please visit this chart on The Org. This would take another investigation and Substack for me. I invite others to dive in!
She is also on the governance board at HP, and Barclays (Banking!!), and a BOD for an international food retailer. Oof.
The William & Flora Hewlett Foundation. Gulp. This requires it’s own Substack…it’s a dark one. Let’s just say that this foundation’s main focus is similar to Gates & Soros. Most of their funding supports climate change initiatives, abortion access and “family planning around the world, buying the mainstream media (like AP, the Economist & more),
education, elections…
funding DEI-J programs:
Rockefellers, Climate/Carbon Capture, & so much more.
YUCK. Many of their donations look like this:
and this..with the 666. Satanic, much?
They even work to infiltrate Christian churches. Check out “Redeeming Babel” and the “Afterparty project.”
This 2023 tax form was over 1140 pages. I skimmed through several hundred and took screenshots for a future expose. For their FULL 990 tax form, see the PDF here. In my opinion: this foundation is evil.
Constance C. and Linwood A. Lacy Jr. Foundation.
Here is their 2023 990 tax form.
According to the tax form, this foundation invests heavily into pharma, banking, aerospace, tech, etc.
Linwood A. Lacy has been connected to Council Capital as the Operating Partner (heavily focused on investing in the healthcare/insurance industry), Co-chair and CEO of Ingram Micro, Inc (a subsidiary of Ingram Industries), board member of NuScriptRx, and more. From the L.A. Times,
7. Open Philanthropy Project. See my last Substack on Dustin Moskovitz.
8. Pritzker Innovation Fund.
9.Reflective Earth (innovation for a cooler future).
They have quite an interesting blog. Please check it out.
10. Ronin Private Investments LLC
It APPEARS to be a mix of a few agencies. Ronin Investment Management is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. A private equity investment firm.
Ronin Equity Partners is a private equity firm in NYC, focused on private equity investments in automotive, manufacturing, & commercial sectors.
11. The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation:
President and CEO of GM (General Motors). Alfred Pritchard Sloan Jr. has an interesting history on Wiki:
12. The Tansy Foundation:
A private grantmaking foundation = Eric Wepsic.
From Inside Philanthropy:
He also is a Hertz Foundation Fellow.
Eric Wepsic & Hertz Foundation:
13. Teza Technologies LLC
Founded by Misha Malyshev (a Russian physicist).
”A systematic quantitative investment manager known for its collaborative research and global trading operations.”
14. VoLo Foundation
VoLo Partners Climate. VoLo Partners Health. VoLo & Community partners (red cross, etc). Founded by David S. Vogel and Thais Lopez Vogel in 2014:
And here are more of his organizations:
15. The Weatherhead Center for International Affairs (HARVARD!)
Here are the people.
Here are the Research Groups.
Here is the annual report, so you can learn more about their projects & the players. Global “social science research” (influencers).
Phew! This was a long one!
It’s time to call on Trump and RFK Jr. to identify the Universities (like Harvard) and the NGOs funding their solar geoengineering research program. It’s time to CUT THEM OFF, STAT.
If you would like to support my researching efforts, please consider a monthly or yearly subscription. Thank you for tuning in!
Love, Kat
From GROK - Blue Marble Ventures was a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on early-stage green/clean tech companies, with a last known investment in 2010. Their mission involved providing both capital and management expertise, but current evidence suggests they are likely inactive, possibly dissolved or rebranded, given the absence of recent activity. This analysis provides a detailed picture for stakeholders interested in the firm's history and potential legacy in the clean tech investment landscape.
I employee. 2 contacts - Overview
Headquarters
1956 Cotner Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90025...
Phone Number
(424) 772-4114
Website
www.bluemarbleventures.com
Revenue
<$5 Million with ONE employee.. seems like a NGO scam to me...Where is DOGE when you need it?
Did you find the pattern yet? Between academia, NGOs and politicians?