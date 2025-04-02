This will be a quick ‘n dirty share:

Meet the Desert Research Institute.

Of course, they also have a DRI FOUNDATION. Find more links on the “DRI Foundation” at the end of this ‘stack.



Contact emails and addresses are below.

From DRI’s website, here are their partners:

Here is a link to their cloud seeding program. “In addition to designing and conducting cloud seeding projects for specific partner agencies, DRI’s team monitors the results of cloud seeding operations via a network of precipitation stations. The team is also actively involved in subfreezing cloud physics research, including studies of clouds that cause icing on aircraft, and the effects of air pollution on clouds structures and storms. The cloud seeding research program is operated by DRI’s Division of Atmospheric Sciences, and based out of DRI’s Northern Nevada Science Center in Reno, Nev.”

The partners are all worth looking into:







Here is their Atmospheric Sciences Division:



So, here are DRI’s current cloud-seeding operations.



Remember, it’s NOT JUST SILVER IODIDE. Flares contain other heavy metals and chemicals and we need some transparency with access to the MSDS sheet for the different flares they’re using. They use ejectable flares and burn-in-place flares. Get both. Also, get information on the ground seeding units. Ice Crystal Engineering is what WMI (Weather Modification Inc/International/LLC) uses.



Here is my CTA (call to action) for this week:

Please contact Frank McDonough, M.S., the Program Director and ask him for the MSDS for the flares they use for cloud seeding. Contact: Frank.McDonough@dri.edu. You may also wish to CC Naresh.Kumar@dri.edu on the email.

Also, ask them if they have done any EIR (Environmental Impact) reports to measure the cumulative impact of ALUMINUM in our water & soil.

If they haven’t (and they haven’t) measured the cumulative impact of the majority of metals actually used in the flares (aluminum, zinc, copper) then it’s time to demand that they cease all cloud-seeding operations until they complete a new EIR via a third party and publish the results.

Here are some Research Highlights, for those who want to learn more about DRIs impact and interests.



Now, these are ALL of the employees who are serving the Atmospheric Sciences Division. I have saved their names and contact information in the event that they attempt to remove their identities. Feel free to call them to ask questions as well.

Please take 10 minutes each day to call one of these players to ask for an EIR that shows the cumulative impact of the aluminum, zinc, and any other metals used in their cloud seeding operations. Hint: they only focus on “silver.” That, is the scam.



Again, if they can’t provide evidence that they’ve done the appropriate testing, it’s time to demand that they cease and desist every single cloud-seeding operation, immediately. Please CC the air control boards of your state or region, your state representatives, and your county supervisors. Share what you find in the comments!



Love, Kat



Now: for the DRI Foundation:

Tom & Mary Gallagher Foundation:

Bretzlaff Foundation (Hilda E. Brezlaff):

Hilda’s friends, the Radtke Family, established the Hilda E. Bretzlaff Foundation to “fulfill her mission.” Who are the Radtkes?

I’m putting this out there so people can become better-familiar with the agencies modifying the weather, and the NGOs and individuals backing their experiments.



Love, Kat