Here is a look at some U.S. federal laws and the horrific “EXCEPTIONS” to the laws. Then….a call to TAKE ACTION:

It starts out sounding pretty good:

50 U.S.C. § 1520a – Restrictions on use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents includes requirement for informed consent.

(a) Prohibited activities

The Secretary of Defense may not conduct (directly or by contract)—

(1) any test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population; or

(2) any other testing of a chemical agent or biological agent on human subjects.

But then, enter the ghastly “exceptions:”

(b) Exceptions include the following purposes:

(1) Any peaceful purpose that is related to a medical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical, agricultural, industrial, or research activity.

(2) Any purpose that is directly related to protection against toxic chemicals or biological weapons and agents.

(3) Any law enforcement purpose, including any purpose related to riot control.

(c) Informed consent required

The Secretary of Defense may conduct a test or experiment described in subsection (b) only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance of the testing on that subject.



Jolie suggests:

*Section (b), “Exceptions” for conducting experiments involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a chemical agent or a biological agent, SHOULD BE REMOVED. Please share & hound your representatives to put this on the table STAT.



Again: Under the guise of your health and safety and for “peaceful purposes,” they can do open-air experiments on the population.



This should make you seethe, considering how we just watched our government-puppets lie through their teeth about the efficacy and safety of the Con-vid injectable bioweapons. Let me show you what their documents actually SAY:



Here is the link to the source:

Another point to consider: “Climate Change” is considered a THREAT to NATIONAL SECURITY. Even the mother-WEFfers say it’s so.



In the interest of “National Security,” your elected representatives may find that open air testing and transportation of biological warfare agents and/or lethal chemicals may be NECESSARY. Do you see? Link to source, here:

When there are endless manufactured PLANdemics and/or manufactured “weather events,” your government will do whatever the F they want because they say it’s in the interest of “National Security.” Problem, reaction, solution. Get it? Here’s a link from 2014 from the United Nations:

And from the RAND Corporation from 2023:



Here is the quick & dirty takeaway:



!!!! TAKE ACTION:

Contact info: U.S. Representatives U.S. Senators

Call on federal legislators to defund programs & repeal laws relative to polluting atmospheric experimentation:

1.) 15 USC Ch. 9A – Weather Modification

2.) 50 U.S.C. § 1520a – Experiments or testing of chemical or biological agents on human subjects –

3.) 50 U.S.C. § 1512 – Open air testing of chemical and biological agents.

4.) The Global Change Research Act of 1990

5.) H.R. 353 The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017

6.) DEFUND U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) and Participating Agencies

7.) Send a message to urge State legislators to BAN cloud seeding and other polluting atmospheric interventions in your State HERE

Research State Legislations HERE

