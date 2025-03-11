I was overwhelmed by the sudden attention my interaction had received. I was also a little emotional, thinking about the years I’ve spent agonizing over all of the truths I’d been learning in such a short period.
I am so grateful to see the positive feedback, and thankful to be connected to so many more movers and shakers than I were aware existed. :)
Thank you, Mike and Dr. Barre!!!!
https://rumble.com/v6hg9mg-the-atmospheric-end-game-w-mellow-kat.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Mellow Kat interview with Alfa Vedic!
This was the very first interview post-pilot confrontation.
Mar 11, 2025
