Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Mellow Kat interview with Alfa Vedic!

This was the very first interview post-pilot confrontation.
MellowKat
Mar 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

I was overwhelmed by the sudden attention my interaction had received. I was also a little emotional, thinking about the years I’ve spent agonizing over all of the truths I’d been learning in such a short period.
I am so grateful to see the positive feedback, and thankful to be connected to so many more movers and shakers than I were aware existed. :)
Thank you, Mike and Dr. Barre!!!!
https://rumble.com/v6hg9mg-the-atmospheric-end-game-w-mellow-kat.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

MellowKat's Newsletter
MellowKat's Newsletter
Authors
MellowKat
Recent Posts
Contrail Roadmap? Or more biomass bullsh*t for billions in profit?
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Patriots with Grit Interview
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Jeffrey Prather Interview
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Kimberly Interview
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat Interview with Billy from Perma Pastures Farm
  MellowKat
Interview with Derrick Ruiz @ Real Angeleno
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat Shots Fired Interview
  MellowKat