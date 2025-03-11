Playback speed
Mellow Kat & Jeffrey Prather Interview

Grateful to connect with so many new friends/family in this fight. Jeffrey Prather is a courageous warrior! Thank you, Jeffrey, for having me on your show to share my story.
https://jeffreyprather.com/trumps-desk-bugged-tracking-sky-sprayers/
Check out his Team America!!
https://jeffreyprather.com/join-team-america/

