Incompetent irrigation/water board is clueless about decades-old cloud seeding harms.

CALL THEM ALL OUT.
MellowKat
Mar 14, 2025
Transcript

See email correspondence, below.
Despite an outdated Environmental Impact Report from 1990, the TID board continues to vote for ongoing cloud-seeding operations. They are CLUELESS about what is in the flares. See below.
For 35 years, these ignoramuses continue to vote “YES” for MORE SEEDING with Ejectable and BIP (burn in place) flares. THEY ARE COMPLICIT IN THE HARMS of the CUMULATIVE impact of aluminum, zinc, and other undisclosed ingredients in their “Ice Crystal Engineering” flares.

Please contact TID, here:

Jason Carkeet (TID): jacarkeet@tid.org

Josh Weimer (TID): 209-883-8361

Olivia Cramer: ofcramer@tid.org

Wes Monier: fwmonier@tid.org

Contact MID (modesto Irrigation District):

Gordon Enas: gordon.enas@mid.org

John Mauterer: John.Mauterer@mid.org

Contact WMI (Weather Modification International):

Jody Fischer: jfischer@weathermod.com

Bruce Boe: bboe@weathermodification.com

Adam Brainard: abrainard@weathermod.com

Andrew Brice: abrice@weathermod.com

Sarah-Ellen Calise: scalise@weathermod.com

Jeffery Ceratto: jceratto@weathermod.com

Corey Clay: cclay@weathermod.com

Lillie Farrell: Lfarrell@weathermodification.com

Kirk Hamilton: khamilton@weathermod.com

Brock Tropea: btropea@weathermod.com

