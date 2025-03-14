Incompetent irrigation/water board is clueless about decades-old cloud seeding harms.

See email correspondence, below.
Despite an outdated Environmental Impact Report from 1990, the TID board continues to vote for ongoing cloud-seeding operations. They are CLUELESS about what is in the flares. See below.
For 35 years, these ignoramuses continue to vote “YES” for MORE SEEDING with Ejectable and BIP (burn in place) flares. THEY ARE COMPLICIT IN THE HARMS of the CUMULATIVE impact of aluminum, zinc, and other undisclosed ingredients in their “Ice Crystal Engineering” flares.
Please contact TID, here:
Jason Carkeet (TID): jacarkeet@tid.org
Josh Weimer (TID): 209-883-8361
Olivia Cramer: ofcramer@tid.org
Wes Monier: fwmonier@tid.org
Contact MID (modesto Irrigation District):
Gordon Enas: gordon.enas@mid.org
John Mauterer: John.Mauterer@mid.org
Contact WMI (Weather Modification International):
Jody Fischer: jfischer@weathermod.com
Bruce Boe: bboe@weathermodification.com
Adam Brainard: abrainard@weathermod.com
Andrew Brice: abrice@weathermod.com
Sarah-Ellen Calise: scalise@weathermod.com
Jeffery Ceratto: jceratto@weathermod.com
Corey Clay: cclay@weathermod.com
Lillie Farrell: Lfarrell@weathermodification.com
Kirk Hamilton: khamilton@weathermod.com
Brock Tropea: btropea@weathermod.com
