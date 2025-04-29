Cloud seeding "trade secrets," carbon scams & SAF swindle(r)s.

Grifters and sharks don’t like to be exposed.

Watch for attacks on those who expose them. :) I’m seeing more and more trolls glom on to my channels. :)

Listen: I’ve been doxxed and harassed before. I BLOCK TROLLS. End of story.



Don’t forget to follow the money and ask for itemized RECEIPTS of HOW YOUR DONATED MONEY IS BEING SPENT on PROMISES.



Also: don’t fall for the vague categories of “legal expenses.” Ask for ITEMIZED transactions so you can see “what the lawyer charged for.”

Was your donation spent on your fight? How many years did the person “collect?” How were the donations “distributed?” Did they fail to deliver on the promises they made? Man, oh man. Have I learned a LOT after being used and abused as a passionate “volunteer” for NGO’s that were money-grubbing.



When people promise to “fight geoengineering,” ask them if they intend to expose and halt the covert military/private sector operations or if they’re going after your COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS. What is their “plan?” Did they consult with longtime activists who have attempted lawsuits in the past? Do your homework, please.



It’s time for you to decipher: does their approach go after your personal travel? Or does it attempt to expose the covert opps and the University/NGO/Gov’t “research projects” that need to be leveled cut off?



Watch for people that proclaim to be “the experts.” Yes, they may have a database of weather mod history that blows your mind…but what are they currently nudging you to believe?

Sure, they mention HAARP and NEXRAD…but when you listen long enough (to their 3+hour diatribes), you might find that they turn you away from looking into those USAF projects? They may have you feeling like your intuition that screams that something isn’t right is actually “JUST ice crystals” with the right “dew point?” Let me tell you something: this is GASLIGHTING. Please don’t stop observing your skies and tracking flights.



Perhaps they suggest that we should fly less to see the stars by 2050? Or take fewer commercial flights and utilizing public rail to save the skies? Be mindful of how their message might align with the “goals” for 2030/2050 before you jump for joy.

Again: grifters and sharks know when to prey on hopes and fears.



Stop giving your money away.



Invest in your home, your food/water security, home defense, and give yourself the gift of TIME to get engaged. Write letters, make calls, share templates, pass flyers…

All we need is YOU to get up and speak up and stand up.



For a future post “Cloud seeding is NOT benign….”

Here are the MSDS sheets for the BIP (burn in place) and EJ (ejectable) flares they use to “enhance snowpack” or “enhance precipitation” over our heads in Tuolumne county.

Ice Glaciogenic Ejectable Flare Sds 198KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And…pardon my absence on occasion. I have a life. A child. Animals. Property. A home to manage.

This past week or so, I’ve been taking a time-out to savor my family, as I’m fortunate to still have them around.

I’m not on Substack to post 5x a week. That is not my jam.



I’m here to share my finding and my passions and rants as I feel inspired/compelled.



Thanks for hanging with me.



Love, Kat